Best Of The Rodarte-Edited Lula

It’s Rodarte Appreciation Day here at StyleCaster. First, we died after WWD released a number of Mulleavy Black Swan costume sketches, and then we got our hands on the newest issue of Lula, which they guest-edited. If you’ve never read the magazine, we highly suggest dropping whatever you’re currently doing and tracking down a copy. It’s dreamy, it’s magical, it’s girly and sweet all while still featuring the coolest and most creative talents in the worlds of fashion, art and music. In other words, totally worth the $15 you’ll pay for it.

Not only did the Mulleavys fill Lula‘s pages to the brim with gorgeous photos, they brought in some of our favorites Rachel Antonoff, Tavi Gevinson and Sofia Coppola to contribute stories. Here, we’ve shared our top Rodarte-laden pictures from the issue, along with the sickest set of paper dolls we’ve ever seen.