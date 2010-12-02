Best Of The Rodarte-Edited Lula

It’s Rodarte Appreciation Day here at StyleCaster. First, we died after WWD released a number of Mulleavy Black Swan costume sketches, and then we got our hands on the newest issue of Lula, which they guest-edited. If you’ve never read the magazine, we highly suggest dropping whatever you’re currently doing and tracking down a copy. It’s dreamy, it’s magical, it’s girly and sweet all while still featuring the coolest and most creative talents in the worlds of fashion, art and music. In other words, totally worth the $15 you’ll pay for it.
Not only did the Mulleavys fill Lula‘s pages to the brim with gorgeous photos, they brought in some of our favorites Rachel Antonoff, Tavi Gevinson and Sofia Coppola to contribute stories. Here, we’ve shared our top Rodarte-laden pictures from the issue, along with the sickest set of paper dolls we’ve ever seen.
We can't decide which is more breathtaking Natalie's performance in Black Swan or the film's wardrobe.
Kirsten Dunst whose newest film All Good Things opens December 3 looks ghostly (yet gorgeous) in a white Rodarte dress.
Kate and Laura on the white dress: "It's iconic because it is a garment that comes in and out of one's life, much like innocence."
French singer, songwriter and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg put together a mixtape for the Mulleavys. The contents? David Bowie, Radiohead, Bob Dylan, Serge Gainsbourg and more.
How adorable is Elle Fanning in her Rodarte shoes? We are eagerly awaiting her debut in Sofia Coppola's upcoming movie, Somewhere.
A stunning, dreamy dress from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2010 collection.
Two looks from Rodarte's Fall/Winter 2009 collection.
If you never thought in your wildest dreams that you'd be able to play dress-up with Rodarte, think again!
"I am doll eyes, doll mouth, doll legs." - Hole