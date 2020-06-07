Game-Changing Ring Light Tripods For Flawless Selfies

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re an aspiring beauty vlogger or simply want to take your selfie game (or conference call get-up) to the next level, investing in a complexion-enhancing ring light will give you an instant boost. Ring lights are the secret behind the filter-like quality you see on perfectly-lit videos and pictures from professional photographers, bloggers, and videographers. Ring lights are a circular shape (hence the name) that eliminate less-than-flattering shadows and perk up dull or dim lighting. They also create an ultra-flattering multi-directional lighting set up (your phone or camera sits in the center of the open circle) which helps the subject and detail look brighter and crisper.

Some ring lights can be on the expensive end of the spectrum, but fortunately, you don’t have to be a professional or own a DSLR camera to reap the benefits of ring lights. Opting for a ring light tripod for your smartphone gives you the same effect as more high-end models at a more attainable price point. Not sure which model is best for you? Ahead, we’ve outlined a few top-quality ring light tripods to help you narrow down the options without breaking the bank.

1. AIXPI Ring Light 10" with Tripod Stand

This desktop phone tripod features a super flattering ten-inch ring light that gives your lighting game a major boost while blurring imperfections and reducing shadows. This model is compatible with both iPhone and Android phones.

2. 10’’ LED Ring Light with Stand and Phone Holder

This ten-inch LED ring light tripod features a wide range of settings to allow you to customize the effects, including ten different adjustable brightness levels and three color settings, ranging from warm to more cool tones.

3. Wonew Desktop Ring Light Tripod

Featuring a flexible design, this ring light tripod allows you to capture the perfect shot from virtually any angle. It also features customizable light settings, including luminance adjustments and color.