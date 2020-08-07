Reusable Shopping Bags That Are Eco-Friendly & Chic

If you’re still sheepishly accepting plastic and paper bags from your grocery store clerks, it’s time to make a change. 100 billion plastic bags go to landfills every year, where they’ll stay for centuries without breaking down. Stop being part of the problem and take your plastic bags out of that statistic by switching to reusable shopping bags. These bags aren’t only environmentally friendly, but they’re stylish, too. You’ll love showing off your personality with a fun tote bag and be surprised by how strong the best reusable shopping bags are. Unlike the many small plastic bags that you’re given at a grocery store, a single tote bag can hold 40-50 lbs. worth of food. Think of the possibilities. So many snacks and so much wine. Maybe you’ve been holding off on reusable bags, because you don’t want to try to shove it into your purse when you’re done. The good news is that most reusable tote bags fold up easily into a small square, so it doesn’t take up valuable real estate in your purse.

The bags come in all sorts of colors and prints. Whether you’re a polka dot prep or you’re an all-black-always kind of gal, we’ve got you covered with our three picks. You can even show your obsession with lox bagels, if that’s your thing.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. BAGGU Standard Reusable Shopping Bag

These bags became a national sensation for a reason. They might look a little too lightweight, but these bags are deceiving. These ripstop nylon bags can hold a total of 50 lbs. After you’re done toting your groceries home, you can fold the bag up in a 5 in. by 5 in. square. There are dozens of colors, patterns and illustrations to choose from. Our pictured pick is an ode to lox and brunch.

2. Reusable Shopping Bags

You get a total of five reusable bags in this set, which all feature different geometric patterns, including polka dots and stripes, in a variety of colors. For astrology fans, there’s even a Zodiac-inspired bag that you’ll want to take everywhere. These bags are made out of ripstop polyester and are durable enough to hold 50 lbs. of groceries with the help of their sturdy handles. Plus, they’re machine-washable

3. Reusable Grocery Tote Bags

This black grocery bag is made out of heavy-duty fabric and is double-stitched, which means this bag won’t comically rip while you’re on your way home from the store. The handles are sewn to the bottom of the bag, instead of the top. There’s also a plastic bottom insert that can be removed. For reference, this bag can fit five gallons of milk. Not that you want to buy five gallons at once, but that’s a very hefty grocery load for one bag.