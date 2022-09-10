We Found The Cutest, Most Fashionable Removable Wallpaper on The Market & It’s Shockingly Within Budget

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a ton of ways to show off your personal style—wearing your most thought-out outfits that feature your fav patterns and colors from head-to-toe, rocking accessories that practically become personality traits, showing off an ever-rotating collection of iPhone cases—you get the picture. But nothing is a better reflection of your tastes than your home. That’s why we don’t mess around when it comes to interior decor, and with Spoonflower’s removable wallpaper, you can ensure that every inch of your home is outfitted as well as you are.

Spoonflower’s cup runneth over with inventive patterns that exude a timeless yet trendy vibe. Here, you’ll find options that exude the ever-popular ‘70s floral aesthetic, cutesy animals and classic fruit motifs. The peel-and-stick wallpapers look like they belong in the most luxurious of homes but fall within a budget that’s more than reasonable. And unlike other non-permanent options, Spoonflower’s wallpapers are tear-resistant to prevent fraying and are easily removable, so if you’re looking for a DIY, now’s your time to shine.

Sourced and manufactured in the USA, Spoonflower is reducing its carbon footprint one piece of wall art at a time thanks to the brand’s print-on-demand process. This way, there won’t be an influx of wallpaper that gets thrown into landfills if it’s not sold. What’s more, the company uses a pigment printing process to consume as little water as possible when crafting your wallpaper. “Our pigment inks are mixed from 4-8 basic colors as your fabric is printed, so unlike screen printing, there’s no mixing of colors in advance,” Spoonflower states on its site.

No matter if you’re renting, buying, moving into a new apartment, or just looking to spark joy in an empty corner of your home, Spoonflower has something for you. Starting at just $9 for a swatch and not costing more than $120 for a 2 x 12 option, these wallpapers don’t break the bank and will help you accessorize your home on a budget. Because let’s be honest, we could all use an accent wall or two… or three.

Below, check out some of the cutest peel-and-stick wallpaper that will help you add a pop of personality into your home.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Spoonflower is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Mushrooms on Black Wallpaper

Who wouldn’t want little mystical creatures gracing the walls of their halls? These mushrooms and other forest motifs are giving major fall vibes.

Avery Retro Floral Wallpaper

If you can’t get enough of the psychedelic ‘70s aesthetic, this groovy print is your perfect match.

Block Boho Sun Print

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean you have to forgo Vitamin D. With this sunny print, you’ll catch some good rays all-year round.

SpringDream Wallpaper

This adorable floral is the perfect decal for any powder room, office, or nursery.

Octopus Oasis in Sea Wallpaper

My advice for everyone is always this: you can’t go wrong with nautical vibes.

Chambray Blue Gingham Wallpaper

The dog days of summer may have passed, but we’re keeping the picnic aesthetic alive all year long.

Lemon Blossoms Wallpaper

I don’t think we’ll ever sour on this lemon decal.