Get That Exposed Brick Wall You’ve Always Wanted with Removable Wallpaper

Exposed brick or different textured walls are on people’s apartment check-lists, but sometimes aren’t lucky when you’re apartment hunting and wind up with plain, white walls. Maybe we’ll get that dream apartment next time. You can work with those plain walls, though, and create an amazing space with a little help from a brand new friend, removable wallpaper.

The best removable wallpapers look like dupes of real brick and wood paneling. The wallpaper is designed to have a 3D visual effect that will baffle your friends and parents. They won’t know unless they get really close to your wall, or you decide to let them in on your little secret. None of your followers will be able to figure it out from your Insta pics either.

Removable wallpaper is ideal for renters or people who don’t want to put up the funds for a costly renovation. The wallpaper has an adhesive backing, which allows you to peel and stick your way to an exposed brick wall. This wallpaper is meant to be gentle and leave your walls looking untouched when you move onto your next apartment. Check out our removable wallpaper picks below and DIY your way into a cooler-looking apartment.

1. Coavas Brick Wallpaper

Exposed brick fans, you should check out this removable wallpaper set from Coavas. Now, you can transform your plain white walls with a few sheets of removable wallpaper. This wallpaper already has adhesive on the back, so you don’t need to apply any extra. You simply stick the wallpaper on the walls and then gently peel it off when it’s time to move. Just make sure to follow the instructions to ensure that your bricks line up properly. The wallpaper is available in red brick, white-gray brick, brown brick and orange-red brick.

2. Abyssaly Wood Wallpaper

You can add some rustic wood to your apartment with this removable wallpaper. This wallpaper has an adhesive backing for peeling and sticking. The seller recommends that after sticking the paper on a flat surface that you press a dry towel over your newly pressed wallpaper to firm it up. In addition to the walls, you can use it on furniture, stairs, glass, natural stone or kitchen counters. It’s available in three different sizes.

3. NuWallpaper Grey and White Brick

Add some texture to your walls with this subtle wallpaper from NuWallpaper. This peelable wallpaper sheet, which comes as a 20.5 in. by 18 ft. roll in a white-gray color, is essentially a giant sticker. It can take some careful planning to match the patterns exactly, but when it’s up, your apartment or home will look more refined. When it comes time to peel the wallpaper off, it’ll come off easily and won’t leave any sticky residue in its wake.