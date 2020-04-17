Pro-Quality Red Wine Glasses That Enhance the Flavor of Your Favorite Vino

There’s something undeniably sultry and sophisticated about a glass of red wine. Perhaps it’s the deep, rich color. Maybe it’s the complexity of the aroma. Or it could be the coquettish way flavors dance and linger on the tongue. Upon reflection, it’s all of the above. I’m a little weak in the knees just thinking about my 5pm Cabernet waiting for me to give it a quick swirl when I close my laptop. And the best red wine glasses only enhance this entire experience.

While conventional wisdom holds that white wine is best served in taller, narrower glasses and red wine should be poured into shorter, wider glasses, that’s just the beginning. Just as there are many different varietals for red wine — full-bodied, medium-bodied, spicy and aromatic — there are different glasses best designed to complement the unique flavor profiles.

For all red wines, the glass should feature a fuller shape than what you’d want for your favorite white wine. Fuller-bodied reds are best served in glasses with a steeper slope and a wider opening. Medium-bodied reds, on the other hand, are best enjoyed in a wider, bell-shaped glass that has a narrow opening, which allows the flavors to hit your tongue a bit slower. And glasses designed for spicier, more aromatic reds combine the best of the two: wider bowls with a gently tapered shape and a wider opening.

No matter which style of red you prefer, these are our selections for the best red wine glasses to help you savor each and every sip.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Riedel Pinot Noir Glass

In the wine glass space, Riedel has made a name for itself by crafting glasses specially designed to complement the unique flavor profiles of different varietals. A bit extra? Sure, but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Our favorite from their collection of red wine glasses is this set of two created specifically for Pinot Noirs. The wide bowl is crafted with a dramatic slope toward the mouth of the glass that allows the aromas to really collect and funnel toward the nose for a wine sipping experience enjoyed by all the senses.

2. Paksh Novelty Italian Red Wine Glasses

If you have no problem drinking your favorite red, white or rosé out of the same glass, then this Paksh Novelty Italian Red Wine Glasses set of four is right for you. The folks at Paksh carefully crafted a glass with a bowl shape that isn’t too wide or narrow, a slope that is neither too steep nor too stout — in short they created the most perfectly versatile wine glass we’ve seen. It handles full-bodied and light-bodied wines so that their flavor profiles can be enjoyed without overpowering the nose or giving the taste a harsh edge.

3. JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses

Since red wines can typically be enjoyed at warmer temperatures than white wines, stemless glasses are often ideal choices for your favorite Cabernet or Malbec. The stem on a wine glass, after all, is to help your wine maintain its temperature since body heat from your hands can also raise the temperature of your drink. Another benefit of stemless glasses? Their lower center of gravity puts them at a relative lower risk of breaking or — perish the thought! — spilling.

4. Schott Zwiesel Burgundy Red Wine Glass

The show-stopping design of the Schott Zwiesel Burgundy Red Wine Glass is a conversation starter all on its own. The shorter, wider shape of the glass is tailor-made for the floral and aromatic profiles of light-bodied wines like Burgundy and Pinot Noir. And the sharp angles lend a geometric shape that is as captivating as the contents of the glass.