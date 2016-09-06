10 Necessary Recipe Guides That Will Make Your Life Way Easier in the Kitchen

Looking for inspiration for what dessert to bring to a friend’s birthday? A healthy weeknight dinner that you haven’t had a million times? A snack that fills you up but is a little more exciting than almonds? Look no further. Below, we’ve collected 10 of our most useful recipe guides, all of which are chock-full of excellent ideas to try in the kitchen.

Bookmark this page so you never have to waste 20 minutes searching for the perfect recipe again.

Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, planning the menu for a date night in, or just seeking reprieve from takeout, these 25 breakfasts, appetizers, entrées, and dessert dishes will never go out of style.

Relegate weekday takeout to the once-in-a-while status it deserves, and take your Monday through Friday lunch game up a notch. These 30 good-for-you, seriously fast recipes can be whipped up the night (or morning) before work, saving you major time, money, and calories.

We’re not saying you shouldn’t ever eat a piece of fruit or a bowl of brown rice, but studies show that cutting down on carbs here and there can result in weight loss and improvements to your body. With these 25 low-carb recipes, you won’t even miss the bread, rice, or pasta.

These great-for-you recipes—from cayenne sweet potato fries to zucchini muffins with nutmeg—will add instant flavor to your diet; plus, each one features a spice with serious health benefits.

Nothing against cheese and crackers or chips and guac, but these appetizers are so easy, fast, and delicious, you might even want to invite the crew over tonight for an excuse to make them.

These 50 dessert recipes that are just as ’Grammable as they are delicious. And, yes, they’re worth every single calorie they impart.

These light, healthy, fill-you-up recipes cover a variety of meals, from breakfast, lunch, and dinner to snacks—and give you tons of options, no matter what you’re in the mood for. Soup? Check. Mexican? Done. Pizza? No problem.

If you’re looking to eat for your health and happiness, these recipes—all packed with proven mood-enhancing ingredients—are a great place to start.

Whip up these incredible breakfast recipes from the comfort of your home, from the super-indulgent (pancakes!) to the relatively healthy (yogurt with toppings).

These 30 recipes have something for everyone—from chocoholics to cheese addicts—and still manage to be 90 percent healthier than most other snacks you’d reach for, since they’re protein-rich, carb-light, and homemade.