These Razors Give You The Closest, Nick-Free Shave

If you shave your legs, armpits, bikini line and/or wherever else you please, you know that spending a couple extra bucks to find the best razor designed for women that won’t rust after just one use or leave you with a “nick” that looks more like an open wound rather than a superficial cut is totally worth it. This is especially the case if you’re too low-maintenance (or like me, downright too lazy) to commit to monthly waxing appointments to groom the well, the more “intimate” areas of the body. While I shamelessly tend to forgo shaving my legs, armpits, and yes, even pubic hair during the winter months (hey, I’m single and I’m not going to be wearing flirty mini dresses and crop tops in the dead of winter), now that summer is here, having a quality razor in my arsenal to help keep me smooth and razor-bump-free has suddenly become a top priority for my grooming routine.

I admit to only pulling out the razor when I plan on wearing something thigh-grazing, a bikini, or have a date planned with the boy I’m seeing, as of late, I’ve become enchanted with the skin-enhancing benefits of shaving my face. Yes, it may sound odd, but just like dermaplaning, shaving my face not only gets rid of my unwanted “mustache” and all-over peach fuzz that is becomes blindingly obvious in golden-hour lighting, but it also doubles as a gentle exfoliant, sloughing away dead skin almost as effectively as my favorite retinol products. Naturally, I certainly do not want to use any old disposable razor on my delicate skin, so opting for one that’s effective but gentle is paramount. While I definitely don’t recommend using the same razor for your body and face (if you choose to use a razor at all, that is) I’ve rounded up some solid razors that are sharp enough to give you a summer-ready close shave, but gentle enough to use on your face, bikini area, and even your toes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Gillette Venus Sensitive Disposable Razors

Gillette’s Venus razors are kind of the O.G. gold-standard when it comes to graduating from a generic disposable razor to a higher-quality alternative. And frankly, these razors are super popular for good reason. The sensitive skin version goes above and beyond even its flagship offering, and is safe to use basically anywhere on the face or body. It’s super gentle (and doesn’t contain built-in cream or moisturizer if you’re sensitive to that stuff) but you still get a super close shave.

2. Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Razor

It’s bikini season, and if you’re into grooming your bikini line (or the whole thing), this is a really great razor that reduces unsightly razor bumps in the nether regions without being dull or overly gentle. It’s dermatologist-approved for sensitive skin and is designed with a “SkinElixir lubrastrip” that allows for a curve-hugging, slight slip to give you precision when you’re working with harder-to-reach areas.

3. Schick Intuition Moisturizing Razors

This genius razor is a two-in-one game changer because it’s actually designed with a built-in shaving cream pod that dispenses the perfect amount of cream as you use the razor. You don’t have to deal with clumsily trying to dispense shaving cream while holding your leg up and trying to avoid cuts around your knees and ankles.