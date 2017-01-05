These Are the Best-Rated Clothes at Topshop Right Now

Show of hands: Who’s lost hours browsing through pages and pages of sweaters, dresses, and shoes on a fast-fashion site in an attempt to find something that 1. is cute; 2. is within your price range; and 3. won’t fit awkwardly—only to have something arrive at your front door that looks three sizes too small?

That’s not to say stores like H&M, Forever21, Zara, or Topshop don’t have their sizes figured out, but a range of different lines in each store (Zara’s TRF items are usually smaller than those in its Studio collection, and Topshop sells two in-house lines alongside dozens of other brands) means that fit—and, just as important, quality—can vary from item to item.

One way to know for sure? The reviews. Some online stores don’t offer any customer feedback (looking at you, Zara), but Topshop’s comment section is goldmine if you’re looking to see if something runs small, or if it’ll last the test of time. To keep you from succumbing to the buy-once-wear-once mentality that’s synonymous with fast-fashion, we perused Topshop for the top-rated clothes, accessories, and beauty products to get your hands on now.

And because there’s a solid chunk of overlap between top-rated products and the items that are selling out fast (you’ll see a little “trending now” arrow atop the most popular picks), you’ll want to add these to cart before they’re gone. 35 of Topshop’s top-rated clothes to scoop up now, ahead.