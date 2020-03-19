Stylish Rain Jackets You’ll Want to Wear Regardless Of the Weather

Sure, we all know about April showers, but let’s be real: there’s almost always a chance of rain in the forecast any time of year. The first step to staying dry is investing in a practical raincoat stylish enough to wear whenever you may need it. That way — gray skies or not — you’ll always be prepared.

Be honest: Buying a rain jacket was the highlight of your childhood shopping trip between seasons. Vibrant colors and details with a ton of pizazz (think rainbow polka dots and iridescent polyurethane) lined the sale racks, and if you were lucky, your favorite came with an umbrella and boots to match. Obviously styles are a bit more limited (albeit conservative) as an adult, but whoever said the bare necessities of your wardrobe had to be boring?

Like your childhood staple, the best rain jacket for your wardrobe comes down to the details: Do you prefer coats with chunky buttons or delicate bows cinching at the waist? Or maybe you prefer investing in a classic trench, a timeless piece that will last for years to come. Whatever your style, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite rain jackets for weathering drizzles and downpours below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. JASAMBAC Rain Jacket

Anytime you’re on the hunt for a piece of clothing that’s going to be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come, versatility is key: Can you pair it with most other things in your closet? Is it too formal or too casual for your overall style? Will it keep you dry, warm, etc. depending on the weather conditions? As far as rain jackets go, we guarantee the JASAMBAC Rain Jacket checks off all your boxes. You won’t mind getting caught in a sun shower or full on downpour in this stylish trench (granted you’re sporting proper footwear, of course). Made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, this rain jacket is waterproof, windproof and quick-drying so it won’t drip and make a massive puddle under your office chair. Special design features include two deep front pockets, a detachable hood and an adjustable drawstring that cinches the waist. The jacket also comes in a variety of colors like bright yellow, army green and black, and an option between two lengths: long or short.

2. Kate Kasin Women’s Rain Jacket

Kate Kasin’s rain jacket is so fashionable you’re going to want one in every color (yes, even the lemon yellow). What makes this piece so chic is its sleek aesthetic, chunky button closure, a lapel collar giving us major Red Riding Hood vibes and a pop of leopard print at the cuffs (take that rainbow polka dots). Granted, this isn’t our number one pick for practicality — it’s best worn in light rain showers — but it’s a great option when paired with an umbrella and rain boots. Plus, because this rain jacket is so stylish, you can wear it as during seasonal transitions as your everyday coat, no matter the weather forecast.

3. Cole Haan Women's Back Bow Packable Hooded Rain Jacket

Consider Cole Haan’s rain jacket a perfect hybrid of function and fashion — with the added bonus of a matching sack to pack it in for travel. Available in 10 colors, including Canyon Rose (a dusty pink), Pine (a deep blue-green) and Eggplant (perfect for wearing year-round), the design includes details like a detachable hood and delicate bow tie detail in the back. It’s also a slightly longer coat, meaning it provides more coverage from the rain.