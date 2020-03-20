The Most Stylish Heavy Duty Rain Boots That Can Weather Any Storm

Rain showers might bloom beautiful flowers and keep greenery, well, green, but they also bring about a slew of potential wardrobe malfunctions. Obviously the key to staying dry is shopping for protective gear, but rain jackets and umbrellas really only keep you out of the storm from the shins up. And if you’ve ever accidentally stumbled into a rain puddle, you know better than anyone that there are few things worse than feeling the wet seep into your shoes and absorb into your socks. Ergo, on the list of rainy day essentials, a pair of sturdy rain boots is a must.

The key to finding the best rain boots that complements your wardrobe is paying close attention to the quality of the shoe. Oftentimes rain boots are constructed with flimsy material, so they’re cheap to buy, but they’re also cheap on your feet, which can result in tears and holes at the most inconvenient times (like, say, during a torrential downpour). Look for durable rubber soles over PVC or vinyl plastic as this common material is lower quality and highly toxic for the environment.

You also want to shop for rain boots that are just as comfortable as they are water resistant — bonus points if you can find a pair with stylish details. We’ve narrowed down a few of the best options below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Hunter Original Rain Boot

If you’ve been scouring the market for the best rain boots, the name “Hunter” probably rings a bell. The brand is practically shorthand for stellar rain boots, and is highly regarded as one of — if not the — highest quality pair you’ll find. Available in over 40 colors like lavender, Hunter green and glossy yellow, these rubber boots hit a few inches below the knee for optimal protection against puddle splatter. Each pair is lined with nylon and features a single side buckle detail that defines the Hunter style: simple, chic and highly functional.

2. Litfun Mid Calf Rain Boots

Litfun’s rain boot may not provide as much coverage as Hunter’s original style, but what it lacks in length it makes up for in design. The boot hits the mid calf from the arch and features a platform heel that lifts you up about one third of an inch. With it’s Scottish quilt pattern and color options (black, gray, khaki and navy), we love this boot for office wear.

3. Asgard Chelsea Ankle Rain Boots

Rain in the forecast? No problem. Swap your sneakers for Asgard’s Chelsea boot and head out the door. These ankle rain boots are great for all-day wear because they are less of a statement than chunkier alternatives. The rubber sole hits 5.5″ from the arch of the foot and features elastic-goring on sides and pull-tags at heels that make it easy to slip them on and off. Plus, with cute color options like dark brown and tan, these boots boast such a simplistic design that they can be worn even when it’s not raining.