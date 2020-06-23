Stop Putting Your Bag on the Floor with the Help of These Purse Hooks

When you go out to eat with friends and approach your table, you immediately do some mental math about where you and your pals can put your purses. If it’s a bench situation, you’ll have to squeeze purses in between each person or, heaven forbid, put your bag directly onto the restaurant floor. If you’ve got individual chairs, there’s a chance you might be able to put your purse over the chair, but there are risks associated with that. Someone could grab the purse off your chair without you noticing, for example. It’s time to take the mental mathematics off the menu with a tool called a purse hook.

The best purse hooks attach to whatever table you’re sitting at and allow your purse to dangle underneath the table, without ever touching the floor. These little hooks might not look sturdy, but they’re pretty powerful. Some of our picks have the ability to hold up to 20 lbs. After you’re done using the hook, you can stick the lightweight and compact hanger back into your purse. It won’t add an extra weight to your bag, which no one needs, and can travel with you anywhere.

1. QWTGIUN Purse Hook

You won’t need to carry around a giant hook in your purse with this purse hanger. The little metal joints all curl up around the outside of the hanger, which then fastens together with the help of a magnet. This purse holder shrinks down to the size of a disc. With a cool black marble pattern, the purse holder manages to be stylish and practical. The other side of the disc is made of rubber, so the hook base won’t slip and slide while it’s supporting your purse. There are 15 fun designs to browse.

2. LIHIT LAB Bag Hanger Hook

This thin hook and purse holder is lightweight, yet mighty. Unlike other purse holder designs, this hook has a magnet on the back to stick to metal objects. If you’re sick of throwing your purse on the less-than-clean floor at work, you should check out this option. It’ll hold a purse that weighs up to 11 lbs., which is a pretty heavy bag. This zinc alloy hook comes in orange, black and beige.

3. ROFLYER Purse Hook

Made out of zinc alloy with a rubber base, this purse hook will let you hang your purse off the table. The rubber end, which features a cool peacock design on the other side, keeps the bag in place. There’s a silver ball on the other end to make sure that your purse stays on the hook. You can also use the hanger in bathrooms and at work. This lightweight tool won’t weigh down your purse, and it comes with a velvet storage bag. There are more than 15 fun designs to choose from.