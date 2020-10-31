A PSL-Addict Rates The Best Pumpkin Candles For Fall

Scroll To See More Images

In my humble opinion, everyone should refer to fall as Pumpkin Spice Latte Szn. I’m all about that PSL life, which is why I believe everyone needs at least one pumpkin candle in their home. What’s autumn without the sweet scent of pumpkin spice?! That irresistible blend of pumpkin and cinnamon-y goodness sends me to Starbucks basically every day, so if you feel the same, you might as well go all-in and get a candle for days when you’re all latte-d out.

Just think about how cozy your apartment will feel with the perfect pumpkin spice candle lit to ~set the mood~. The fall mood, that is! All you’ll need to do is grab your favorite throw blanket, set up a virtual fire on your computer and turn on the spookiest Halloween movie to enter into a state of autumnal bliss.

Luckily for you, I did the dirty work and looked through Amazon’s best-selling and top-rated candles to find the best pumpkin candles worth ordering backups of. These candles were praised for their burn time and irresistible pumpkin spice scents, so you don’t have to worry about getting sick of the smell or falling in love and having it burn out quicker than the leaves change colors.

Whether or not you actually plan on drinking any pumpkin spiced lattes (personally, I’ve already had more than I’m comfortable admitting), a great pumpkin candle should definitely be on your To-Buy list. Read on for my top three recommendations, from a holiday classic to the ultimate bougie candle to a pumpkin chai pick that’s under $20.

Fair warning, though: if you do start craving PSLs, I can’t be held responsible.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Holiday Classic: Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin

Want your home to smell like a pumpkin spice latte? This Yankee Candle favorite utilizes clove, nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar to mimic your fave fall beverage. This large orange candle boasts 110-150 minutes of burn time, so you can have this baby lit until winter comes. Oh, and don’t just take our word for it: 7,700 reviewers on Amazon have given this scent 4.5 stars.

The Luxe Burn: Nest Pumpkin Chai

NEST is known for producing plenty of bougie, high-quality candles and this pumpkin chai scent is no exception. Made with a blend of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon, your room will smell just like fall when you light it up. The candle has a burn time of 50-60 hours, and 3,500 reviewers gave NEST a thumbs-up, so it’s definitely worth the splurge if you love that luxe aesthetic.

The Underdog: DECOCANDLES Pumpkin Chai

If you don’t want to break the bank for a seasonal candle, this is a great option. At less than $15—which is the cost of three PSLs at Starbucks, BTW—you can fill your entire place with the sweet smell of fall. This strongly-scented candle has an understated, minimalist design that will complement the decor of any space, perfect for anyone who hates their home to look too festive. DECOCANDLES has 2,300 ratings on Amazon, and is Amazon’s official choice for “pumpkin soy candles.”