22 Sleek Puffer Jackets to Keep You Toasty This Winter

22 Sleek Puffer Jackets to Keep You Toasty This Winter

Kristen Bousquet
STYLECASTER | Fall & Winter Outfit Ideas | Puffer Jacket Guide
Photo: Getty Images

How big of a bummer is it when you plan out a cute outfit and then are forced to cover it up with a coat? Yeah, it sucks—but is a necessary evil during the frigid months. The good news is that there are more cool, modern winter coats out there now than ever before—especially puffer s, which in the past have tended to make you look like you’re walking around in a sleeping bag or pillow. No more, though.

Retailers from Free People to Zara are releasing warm and cozy puffer jackets that will not only keep you warm AF, but actually look good at the same time. Click through the slideshow ahead for 22 pieces that’ll prove it.

Puffer Jackets: The Abby

The Abby, $895; at Nobis

Puffer Jackets: Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Parka

Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Parka, $320; at Nordstrom

Puffer Jackets: Reebok Classics Padded Jacket With Hood In Pink

Reebok Classics Padded Jacket With Hood In Pink, $174; at ASOS

Puffer Jackets: Down & Feather Fill Puffer Jacket

Down & Feather Fill Puffer Jacket, $169; at Nordstrom

Puffer Jackets: Short Anorak

Short Anorak, $129; at Zara

Puffer Jackets: Quilted Velvet Puffer Coat

Quilted Velvet Puffer Coat, $188; at Anthropologie

Puffer Jackets: Long Raglan Puffer

Long Raglan Puffer, $148; at Free People

Puffer Jackets: IVY PARK Longline Bonded Puffer Jacket

IVY PARK Longline Bonded Puffer Jacket, $265; at Nordstrom

Puffer Jackets: Frost-Free Jacket for Women

Frost-Free Jacket for Women, $50; at Old Navy

Puffer Jackets: Coalition LA Step To The Side Coat

Coalition LA Step To The Side Coat, $94; at Across Atlas

Puffer Jackets: ASOS High Shine Patent Puffer Jacket

ASOS High Shine Patent Puffer Jacket, $103; at ASOS

Puffer Jackets: Cropped Velvet Puffer

Cropped Velvet Puffer, $198; at Free People

Puffer Jackets: Satin Puffer Jacket

Satin Puffer Jacket, $118; at Express

Puffer Jackets: Kendall + Kylie Velour Puffer Jacke

Kendall + Kylie Velour Puffer Jacket, $350; at Revolve

Puffer Jackets: Satin Puffer Jacket

Satin Puffer Jacket, $118; at Express

Puffer Jackets: Fuji Down Jacket

Fuji Down Jacket, $425; at Anthropologie

Puffer Jackets: Reversible Puffer Coat

Reversible Puffer Coat, $149; at Zara

Puffer Jackets: The Packable Puffer Jacket

The Packable Puffer Jacket, $60; at Garage

Puffer Jackets: ASOS Padded Jacket in Color Block with Straps

ASOS Padded Jacket in Color Block with Straps, $79; at ASOS

Puffer Jackets: Canada Goose Mystique Parka

Canada Goose Mystique Parka, $995; at Canada Goose

Puffer Jackets: Topshop Puffer Coat

Topshop Puffer Coat, $110; at Nordstrom

Puffer Jackets: Short Quilted Jacket with Shimmer

Short Quilted Jacket with Shimmer, $119; at Zara

