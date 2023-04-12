The 7 Best Probiotic Sodas That Are Almost As Good As the Real Thing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Put down the Diet Coke for a second—what if I said you could merge your love for fizzy drinks with receiving numerous health benefits? I’m referring to a low-sugar alternative that’s rising in popularity: Prebiotic Soda. If you’re looking to boost your immunity and improve your gut health, consider this your answer. Plus, you won’t have to give up your bubbly drink habit, either.

As Lisa Moskovitz, RD, CEO of NY Nutrition Group and author of The Core 3 Healthy Eating Plan shared with StyleCaster, consuming probiotics on a regular basis can offer an array of benefits, including improving digestion, minimizing diarrhea and bloating, enhancing nutrient absorption from food you eat, strengthening the immune system and keeping your gut a healthy, balanced environment. “Proper gut health can be linked to treating all other kinds of health conditions from hormonal imbalances and blood sugar issues, to mental health and heart health.”

While probiotic sodas are no replacement for a varied, nutrient-dense diet (or supplements, which offer higher concentrations of probiotics) it can be a great alternative to the sugary drinks you reach for daily. That said, Moskovitz recommends looking at labels to determine the total added sugar, caffeine, acidity levels and artificial sweeteners to ensure it’s not just reeling you in with “attention-grabbing buzz words.”

RELATED: These CBD Beverages Are So Necessary When You Need A Moment To Unwind

According to Moskovitz, there is no set recommended dosage of probiotics, so in theory you could throw back a couple of cans a day without reaping any repercussions. But again, just make sure to check the label; for instance, if we look at the uber-popular Poppi (you’ve likely seen these fun colored cans lining your grocery store aisles), you’ll find each alluring flavor contains just 5 grams of sugar, 25 calories or less, real juice and tons of probiotics.

To help you cut through the noise of all the so-called health drinks on the market, we’ve rounded up the best probiotic sodas out there that will give you your fizzy fix, guilt-free.

Poppi

As mentioned above, Poppi

is a great option for those looking to bypass any “fake stuff.” Each can has one tablespoon of pure and unfiltered apple cider vinegar (A.KA. the “mother”) alongside polyphenols and prebiotics from pectin. Its tart taste is hidden with natural sweeteners and fresh fruit, so you can get benefits like reduced inflammation and acne without it leaving a horrible taste in your mouth.

Olipop

Olipops trademarked formula, Olismart, brings 7 unique botanicals, plant fibers, and prebiotics that were hand-picked for their distinct biome-supporting benefits. Ingredients like cassava root, chicory root, marshmallow root and calendula flower are in each classic flavor offering, including root beer, vintage cola and cream soda. Olipop is available direct through the brand’s website and at Amazon.

Wild Wonder

As seen on Shark Tank, Wild Wonder is a sparkling prebiotic + probiotic beverage that’s “inspired by heritage and tastes like a California produce stand.” Each can contains around 30 calories, 6 grams of sugar and real flavors like fresh brewed ginger, peach puree and fresh brewed turmeric. They are USDA organic, vegan and GMO-free.

Health-Ade Pop

For those that don’t mind the taste of Kombucha, Health-Ade’s Pop is the way to go. The functional soda alternative brings prebiotics to your gut through simple yet yummy flavors, like lemon-lime, grape and strawberry vanilla.

Culture Pop

Per the brand’s website, Culture Pop is a “probiotic soda made with organic fruit juices and real, ground organic spices & herbs.” Each 12-oz can contains 40 calories and ‘billions of CFU’s of live probiotics’ at the time of canning.” You’ll find no refined or artificial sweeteners and no stevia. It’s also non-GMO, vegan, gluten free, plant-based and certified kosher. You can grab it at Amazon or Walmart.

Mayawell

This Mexican-owned and inspired brand uses organic, hand-harvested agave that’s ethically sourced from small farms across Jalisco and Oaxaca in its immunity-boosting drinks. Each can reduces inflammation, settles the stomach and brings healthy fibers to the body. It’s also available at Amazon

.

Vina

Vina prides itself on its formulation that zeros in on the brain-gut connection, A.KA. getting the two to communicate effectively for improvements in cognitive function and brain health. Each drink’s low sugar content comes from a small amount of fruit infusions, and is certified organic and non-GMO.