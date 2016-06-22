20 Reasons to Swap Your Black Workout Leggings for Prints

I rarely venture to the gym in anything other than head-to-toe black, and while I have a couple of go-to pieces that are my absolute favorites (more on that here), there’s a drawer in my bedroom that’s stuffed to the brim with dozens of what looks like the same exact (boring) leggings.
Recently, however, I’ve started noticing the hyper colors, prints, and patterns girls such as Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Nina Agdal wear to yoga, Pilates, going for a run, the gym, and beyond. They’re tossing on those crazy tights with sneakers, gauzy white tees, or sports bras with a light jacket knotted casually at their waists. So in the interest of mixing up the snoozefest that’s my activewear wardrobe (and yours too, possibly), take a look at 20 brightly printed leggings on the market right now. Click and shop!
Carbon 38 x Goldsheep Polonium Legging, $130; at Carbon 38
Carbon 38
Captain Ankle Tight, $55; at Alala
Alala
Active Abstract Print Leggings, $22.90; at Forever 21
Forever 21
The Upside Power Printed Stretch-Jersey Leggings, $95; at Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter
Running Techfit Long Tights, $150; at Adidas
Adidas
Stardust Legging, $160; at Michi
Michi
Mystic Capri Legging, $110; at Koral
Koral
Ivy Park "V" Mid-Rise Printed Ankle Leggings, $75; at Topshop
Topshop
Aquarius Capri, $92; at Vimmia
Vimmia
C9 Champion Women's Performance High Waist Capri, $17.48; at Target
Target
Perfect Moment Printed Stretch-Jersey Legging, $230; at Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter
Alo Yoga Elevate Legging, $108; at Spring
Spring
Sidewinder Epic Lux Women's Running Tights, $120; at Nike
Nike