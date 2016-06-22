20 Reasons to Swap Your Black Workout Leggings for Prints

I rarely venture to the gym in anything other than head-to-toe black, and while I have a couple of go-to pieces that are my absolute favorites (more on that here), there’s a drawer in my bedroom that’s stuffed to the brim with dozens of what looks like the same exact (boring) leggings.

Recently, however, I’ve started noticing the hyper colors, prints, and patterns girls such as Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Nina Agdal wear to yoga, Pilates, going for a run, the gym, and beyond. They’re tossing on those crazy tights with sneakers, gauzy white tees, or sports bras with a light jacket knotted casually at their waists. So in the interest of mixing up the snoozefest that’s my activewear wardrobe (and yours too, possibly), take a look at 20 brightly printed leggings on the market right now. Click and shop!