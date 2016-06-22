StyleCaster
20 Reasons to Swap Your Black Workout Leggings for Prints

I rarely venture to the gym in anything other than head-to-toe black, and while I have a couple of go-to pieces that are my absolute favorites (more on that here), there’s a drawer in my bedroom that’s stuffed to the brim with dozens of what looks like the same exact (boring) leggings.

Recently, however, I’ve started noticing the hyper colors, prints, and patterns girls such as Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Nina Agdal wear to yoga, Pilates, going for a run, the gym, and beyond. They’re tossing on those crazy tights with sneakers, gauzy white tees, or sports bras with a light jacket knotted casually at their waists. So in the interest of mixing up the snoozefest that’s my activewear wardrobe (and yours too, possibly), take a look at 20 brightly printed leggings on the market right now. Click and shop!

 

1 of 20

Carbon 38 x Goldsheep Polonium Legging, $130; at Carbon 38

Photo: Carbon 38

Legging, $155; at Live the Process

Captain Ankle Tight, $55; at Alala

Photo: Alala

Active Abstract Print Leggings, $22.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

The Upside Power Printed Stretch-Jersey Leggings, $95; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Running Techfit Long Tights, $150; at Adidas

Photo: Adidas

Carbon 38 Zoom Legging, $115; at Carbon 38

Photo: Carbon 38

Tight Stuff Tight, $148; at Lululemon

Photo: Lululemon

Stardust Legging, $160; at Michi

Photo: Michi

Mystic Capri Legging, $110; at Koral

Photo: Koral

Ivy Park "V" Mid-Rise Printed Ankle Leggings, $75; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Grace 7/8 Tight, $74.99; at Lorna Jane

Photo: Lorna Jane

Draw the Line Legging, $90; at Popflex Active

Photo: Popflex Active

Aquarius Capri, $92; at Vimmia

Photo: Vimmia

C9 Champion Women's Performance High Waist Capri, $17.48; at Target

Photo: Target

Stardust Legging, $160; at Michi

Photo: Michi

Perfect Moment Printed Stretch-Jersey Legging, $230; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Alo Yoga Elevate Legging, $108; at Spring

Photo: Spring

Alexa Full Length Tight, $81.93; at Running Bare

Photo: Running Bare

Sidewinder Epic Lux Women's Running Tights, $120; at Nike

Photo: Nike

