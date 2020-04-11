Here’s Why My Pressure Cooker is The Sole Reason I’ve Learned How to Cook

If you’re a single, working and overall super busy person who, like me, also happens to be culinarily challenged, you probably already know that meal prepping is not only a great way to save both time and money (even though I do love me some takeout from time to time) but it’s also a great way to practice cooking and sharpen up your skills in the kitchen in general. I’ll cut to the chase here—investing in my now beloved pressure cooker was literally one of the best moves (and purchases) I’ve ever made.

Frankly, even if you are a master chef, adding a pressure cooker to your current kitchen appliance collection will be a serious game changer—I promise. Pressure cookers allow you to whip up a hearty meal up to 70 percent faster than other comparable appliances on the market. Simply toss in your ingredients, close the lid and you’re good to go. These whizzy kitchen gadgets work so fast because as steam gets trapped in the pot (just make sure you secure the lid firmly) the cooker will rise to a boiling point, thereby trapping the steam inside, and making for a lightning speed meal.

Another one of my favorite features? While pressure cookers have been around forever, newer, electric-powered models are typically designed with upgraded safety features, so yes, you really can leave (most of them) turned on and cooking all day while you’re at work without worrying about starting a house fire or you know, burning your dinner. Convinced? Whether you’re looking for an old-fashion steel pressure cooker without all of the fancy frills or a new-generation electric model with next-level bonus features, I’ve selected a few of my favorite options to try out for yourself.

1. Chef IQ Smart Pressure Cooker

This is the pressure cooker that I personally own, and while it may be fancy, it’s absolutely worth it. This “smart” kitchen appliance is designed with smart bar technology via the accompanying CHEF IQ app, which allows you to sync your pressure cooker to your iPhone or tablet. The app allows you to easily monitor and customize your food’s cooking progress, and it also gives you access to thousands of easy-to-make recipes right at your fingertips.

2. Presto 01362 6-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

If you’re looking for a simple, fuss-free pressure cooker without all of the fancy upgrades, this traditional steel model is an excellent choice. This six-quart cooker is also equipped with a pressure regulator so you don’t have to worry about regulating the pressure manually. It also comes complete with a recipe book to get you inspired in the kitchen.

3. Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

This cult-status kitchen gadget has been practically flying off virtual shelves since it first debuted a few years ago, and frankly, it really does still hold up to all of its initial hype. This beginner-friendly and multifunctional cooker allows you to steam, slow cook and even re-heat left-overs without the hassle. It’s also engineered with ten different UL-certified safety features so you can leave it on for up to ten hours without having to worry about it.