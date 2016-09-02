StyleCaster
Share

The Editor-Approved Pre-Fall Pieces You’re About to Live In

What's hot
StyleCaster
Post sponsored by

The Editor-Approved Pre-Fall Pieces You’re About to Live In

by
The Editor-Approved Pre-Fall Pieces You’re About to Live In
25 Start slideshow

Fold up those summer cutoffs and bid adieu to your off-the-shoulder tops—with fall just around the corner, it’s time to start making necessary wardrobe swaps for the coming cooler months. So ahead, we’ve rounded up 25 must-have pieces to get your autumn started on the right layer.

MORE: How to Transition Your Summer Wardrobe into Fall Like a Street-Style Star

This season, we’re staying loyal to the standby classics such as skinny jeans, moto jackets, and sweater dresses, but also making room for the best runway-inspired pieces including bell sleeves, mock turtlenecks, and ’70s lace-fronts. And best of all, the goods ahead are available right now at H&M.

MORE: 33 Styling Tricks to Steal from the Fall Runways

Why wait? Click for a head start on the pre-fall looks you’ll love. You can thank us later.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Ruffled Dress, $49.99; at H&M

Blouse with Trumpet Sleeves, $17.99; at H&M

Pilot Jacket, $39.99; at H&M

Blouse with Tie, $17.99; at H&M

Slim-Fit Pants, $14.99; at H&M

Jersey Top, $9.99; at H&M

Biker Jacket, $49.99; at H&M

Rib-Knit Dress, $34.99; at H&M

Sleeveless Mock-Turtleneck Top, $17.99; at H&M

Blouse with Tie, $17.99; at H&M

Wide-Leg Pants, $19.99; at H&M

Lace Skirt, $29.99; at H&M

Imitation Suede Coat, $39.99; at H&M

Similar styles available at H&M

Similar styles available at H&M

Slim-Fit Pants, $14.99; at H&M

Blouse with Tie, $17.99; at H&M

Satin Skirt, $19.99; at H&M

Fine-Knit Dress, $34.99; at H&M

Sleeveless Dress, $24.99; at H&M

Slim-Fit Pants, $14.99; at H&M

Top with Lacing, $14.99; at H&M

Pleated Skirt, $49.99; at H&M

Similar styles available at H&M

Chiffon Blouse, $19.99; at H&M

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Coconut Oil Beauty Products to Celebrate World Coconut Day

15 Coconut Oil Beauty Products to Celebrate World Coconut Day
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share