Powder Smoothie Add-Ins That’ll Give You an Energy Boost

Feeling a little sluggish and groggy? Maybe instead of reaching for yet another cup of coffee, you should turn to some protein or superfoods for extra energy. Coffee might keep your eyes open, but after a certain point, you’ll just feel jittery and exhausted at the same time. If you aren’t a person who enjoys whipping up elaborate veggie-heavy meals or don’t have the time to even think about cooking, you should check out powder smoothie add-ins. These low-stress add-ins will save you time, while giving your body the minerals and vitamins that your body needs to thrive.

We rounded up the best powder smoothie add-ins for you. These powders can be added to ice cold, almond milk, regular milk, ice and your favorite blend of fruits and veggies. It’s all up to you and your personal preferences. After all of your ingredients are added, all that you need to do is put them in your blender. The resealable smoothie bags will tell you how much powder to add to your concoction. The three options we picked boast natural ingredients. Two are superfood combos that tick all of the boxes, while another is a vegan-based protein powder.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Vega Berry, Plant Based Protein Powder

This protein smoothie powder contains only plant-based protein, including peas, brown rice, hemp and sacha inchi. You’ll get a dose of vegetables—broccoli, kale and spinach—with this smoothie along with essential amino acids. This non-GMO and dairy- and soy-free powder blend boasts no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. The seller recommends adding it to ice cold water or working it into your fave smoothie combo. There are multiple flavors of these 12-serving bags to explore, including berry, chocolate, vanilla, tropical and plain unsweetened.

2. Organic Peruvian Maca Root Powder

Give yourself an energy boost with this maca root power. Maca is considered a superfood and has essential vitamins and minerals. This maca powder comes straight from the mountain plateaus in the Peruvian Andes. You can order this product in one resealable 4-oz. bag or 1-lb. bag. In addition to smoothies, you can put this powder in granola bar recipes and yogurts. If you don’t like Maca, there are a number of different smoothie add-in flavors to choose from.

3. Super Organics Superfood Energy Blend

This powder mix is packed with superfoods, including beets, maca, ginger, cacao and apples. Mix the powder into your favorite healthy treats, like smoothies or yogurts. The powder is non-GMO and entirely organic. Promising increased energy, this powder pack contains 8 oz. There are other smoothie blend-in options from this brand, including organic wheatgrass powder and turmeric powder.