Both Your In-Laws & Hipster House Guests Will be Impressed by These Pour Over Sets

Scroll To See More Images

While I may not be hip enough to enjoy it, I personally think that pour over coffee tastes so much better than the stuff my automatic coffee maker is capable of. Unfortunately, I can barely even master getting the ratio of water to coffee grinds right, let alone refining the art of the pour over method at home. Heck, I can’t even figure out how to use my French press. Fortunately, if you’re looking to entertain with a cup of joe or two, I’ve been on a quest to find the best pour over coffee maker sets, so you can trick your coffee connoisseur house guests into thinking you’re a bona fide barista without having to put in much effort to impress.

Sure, you’re still going to have to practice a couple of times before perfecting your craft — unless you’re just a natural — but these all-inclusive kits will make the process much more fool-proof than if you were left to your own devices. Whether you’re concerned about judgy friends and family members hating on your machine-brewed morning fuel, or you just really want to master the art of the pour over technique, I promise these kits will help you make a delicious cup — and look cool doing it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Aspace Living Pour Over Coffee Maker Set

This sturdy pour over coffee maker set is designed with a sleek stainless steel micro-ground filter and it’s even dishwasher-safe. This single cup coffee makers allows you to master the craft of pour over coffee without the mess or hassle. It’s an excellent option for beginners who are still new to this method of coffee-making.

2. Bodum Automatic Pour Over Coffee Maker

If you like the taste of pour over coffee but aren’t the patient type, this genius automatic pour over machine is a lazy-girl-approved kitchen appliance that will impress your guests without much effort. Is it cheating? Slightly. Is it game-changing? Also yes.

3. Hario V60 Pour Over Coffee Maker Set

This wallet-friendly kit comes complete with literally everything you need to make a Barista-worthy cup of pour over coffee. The set contains a coffee dripper, coffee server,coffee scoop and a 100-pack of disposable paper filters.