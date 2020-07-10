Portable Tables That Are Perfect to Take on Trips

You realize you’ve forgotten something just a little too late. You’ve planned this epic barbecue meal with your friends at a campsite. You all took a day trip to get away from everything. The main event is about ready to come off the grill, and you realize that you have nowhere to sit to enjoy this highly anticipated meal. You’ve got plates but no table, so you all stand in an awkward circle, trying to balance your plate. From this anecdote, you realize how important it is to have a reliable portable table on hand.

Not only do they save you from situations like that, you can plan more elaborate events, at home, outside and inside friends’ houses. The best portable tables are durable, meaning that they can survive an unexpected downpour. These tables are also relatively lightweight. A single person should be able to carry them comfortably.

We rounded up three of the best portable tables. They’re all of varying sizes, so you can find one that fits what you need. One of our picks makes for the perfect date night table, while another can hold a banquet’s worth of food. All of them are ready to go anywhere.

1. Coleman Camping Table

This cute aluminum table looks just like a wooden picnic table. Perfect for a romantic dinner for two or enjoying wine out in nature, this little pop up table is easy to assemble. The aluminum slats at the top of the table roll up when you take it apart. It seats a total of four people and has a sturdy steel frame. The little table comes with a carry bag, making it easy to bring on your next trip.

2. Cosco Folding Tables

Clocking at 6 ft. long, this table is perfect for an appetizer spread, an impromptu dinner picnic or sitting around with friends. The table folds in the center and then locks, so it won’t swing out suddenly while you’re carrying it. It weighs 25.5 lbs, making it easy enough for one person to carry with the comfortable handle. And if it rains, don’t fret. This table is made out of a premium resin, so it can withstand the weather.

3. REDCAMP Aluminum Folding Table

You can customize this 3 ft. folding table to your needs. Unlike many folding tables out there, you can adjust the height from 15 in. to 28 in. The portable table is made out of aluminum, only weighing in at 9 lbs. This light table has secure locks on the legs and side, ensuring you don’t have any surprise collapses. It comes in four different sizes. It also has a retro vibe, so it’s just begging for an RV trip across the country.