We’ve Done the Research, and These Are the Best Porn Sites for Women

As a person who identifies as female and who actively watches and enjoys porn, I have to admit right here and now that it is tough as heck to find a website that doesn’t actively prioritize the male gaze or the male orgasm. Sure, you can wade through the various and sundry videos to find one where female pleasure and the female orgasm are the focus, but even then, there’s the distinct feeling that because of the way she’s being filmed and the way she’s encouraged to act and speak, there is still a man calling the shots.

Seriously, where are the porn sites that cater to the female gaze, that honor female sexuality in all its beautiful forms and that don’t objectify women in a way that will have you ready to take a shower immediately after viewing?

Fear no more, friend, because I have found some legitimately great porn sites for you. If you identify as female in any way, then (hopefully!) you’ll be pleased by the following selection of sites. Please take care, though, because you’ll be able to access some NSFW websites from here on out; click with caution if you’re in a public place.

Originally posted on SheKnows.