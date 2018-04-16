We’ve Done the Research, and These Are the Best Porn Sites for Women

As a person who identifies as female and who actively watches and enjoys porn, I have to admit right here and now that it is tough as heck to find a website that doesn’t actively prioritize the male gaze or the male orgasm. Sure, you can wade through the various and sundry videos to find one where female pleasure and the female orgasm are the focus, but even then, there’s the distinct feeling that because of the way she’s being filmed and the way she’s encouraged to act and speak, there is still a man calling the shots.
Seriously, where are the porn sites that cater to the female gaze, that honor female sexuality in all its beautiful forms and that don’t objectify women in a way that will have you ready to take a shower immediately after viewing?
Fear no more, friend, because I have found some legitimately great porn sites for you. If you identify as female in any way, then (hopefully!) you’ll be pleased by the following selection of sites. Please take care, though, because you’ll be able to access some NSFW websites from here on out; click with caution if you’re in a public place.
Originally posted on SheKnows.
XConfessions
Created by feminist adult filmmaker Erika Lust, XConfessions brings very real, very sexy stories submitted by various folks to life.
Lady Cheeky
Lady Cheeky is a curated Tumblr rife with images and GIFs that range artfully sexual to more explicit.
Literotica
If you're more stimulated by words than images, head over to Literotica and let your imagination run wild thanks to the enticing stories submitted there.
Bellesa
Imagine if Pornhub or RedTube became way, way more unapologetically female-friendly; that, dear friends, is Bellesa.
Pornhub: Popular With Women Category
And speaking of Pornhub, the reliable standby is very attentive to the needs of its female visitors, with an entire section, Popular With Women, dedicated to videos most actively watched and sought out by women. Additionally, should you want to enter "female friendly" into the search bar, you'd likely be rewarded with videos more tailored to the female gaze.
Not only that, but Pornhub now offers free premium membership to people during their periods to help you get through (and get off during) that time of the month.
Lucie Makes Porn
Run by Lucie Blush, a feminist filmmaker and performer, Lucie Makes Porn is a site dedicated to bringing you porn through a uniquely feminist lens.
Vivid-Ed
Part of Vivid Entertainment and run by sex educator and podcaster Tristan Taormino, Vivid-Ed lives up to its name, with articles, movies, photos and more to help you become your best sexual being.
Kink
Whether you are sure kinky sex acts are your vibe or you'd like to test the waters, Kink provides the videos you need to help get you where you want to go — sexually speaking, that is.
Porn for Ladies
This steamy Tumblr will fog up your glasses with explicit GIFs that will get you hot and bothered in no time.
Dusk
Dusk is a subscription-based site, but it offers a variety of educational articles as well as very sexy viewing materials for women.
Sssh.com
Billed as a "smart and sexy erotic destination for women, by women," Sssh.com allows you to access a variety of content, from videos to reading materials, that is geared toward women.
