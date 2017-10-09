20 True Crime Podcasts More Addictive than Serial

Did you hear the news? Bowe Bergdahl, the subject of Sarah Koenig‘s investigation in Serial Season 2, will plead guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, the Associated Press reports. Bergdahl’s whole strange tale has polarized audiences and left many so confused that some of us were almost glad to see the second chapter of Serial end—almost. The latest developments have kinda brought our Serial obsession back, and now were yearning for more true crime stories as riveting as the mysterious murder of Hae Min Lee in Serial Season 1.

Serial changed the landscape of podcast culture (podcast listenership in the U.S. has doubled since 2008, in partial part to the criminal podcast brought to us by the minds behind This American Life), and while it might be one of the best true crime podcasts, it’s certainly not alone in the genre.

So to feed your addiction, we’ve rounded up 20 of our true crime favorites. Whether it’s current headline-making crimes you’re into, or deep dives into chilling cold cases, we promise these shows will help fill the podcast-shaped hole in your heart.

Updated 10/9/2017.