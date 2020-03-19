Chic Plus-Size Yoga Leggings That Won’t Break The Bank

Regardless of your height, shape or size, finding comfortable, flattering and sweat-absorbing yoga and fitness leggings that actually look cute is a major challenge—especially if you’re not looking to drop hundreds of dollars on just one pair. Fortunately, the affordable legging sphere has grown rapids, and there are now plenty of figure-enhancing leggings that are definitely stylish enough to wear to the gym, running errands or simply working from home, and best of all, they’re all designed specifically for women of all shapes and sizes.

Of course, aside from being cute and fitting well, you also need your leggings to be comfortable and flexible enough to move with you (not against you) regardless of what you’re doing, but you also don’t want an overly-stretchy pair that will start to lose its shape after just a couple uses. Whether you prefer an ultra high-rise cut, solid wash or patterned pair, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite wallet-friendly leggings in extended sizes.

1. ShoSho Plus Size Leggings

These comfortable fitness leggings feature a side pocket, allowing you to show your phone and keys while out and about. They’re the perfect pair for outdoor jogs and walks.

2. JUST MY SIZE Women's Plus Size Active Stretch Capri

These cropped active leggings come in several different designs and patterns to make your workout a little more stylish. They’re designed with stretch, moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable.

3. Champion Women's Plus-Size Authentic 7/8 Legging

These sporty-chic solid black leggings are designed with the brand’s on-trend logo and feature anti-chafing stretch fabric which allows you to stay flexible and comfortable while you work out.