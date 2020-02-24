The Best Plus-Size Jeans to Enhance Curves

Scroll To See More Images

The pursuit of finding the perfect pair of jeans is a struggle for anyone—regardless of your height, shape or size. However, finding a flattering fit that’s both stylish and curve-enhancing for plus-size denim is especially challenging. While extended sizing options have recently begun to expand in the fashion market (it’s about time, am I right?) we still have a way to go when it comes to ensuring that every person has a wide variety of fashionable and comfortable options to choose from in the plus-size aisle.

Fortunately, the denim sphere has plenty of complimentary jeans (that are also pretty affordable) designed specifically for curvy women of all shapes and sizes. Whether you prefer an ultra high-rise cut, dark wash or distressed styles, we've found a few curve-friendly denim items that you'll totally fall in love with once you try them on.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Wallflower Bootcut Jeans

Bootcut jeans are officially back in fashion, and these figure-flattering baby blues are the proof you needed to get yourself a pair.

2. Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Classic Tapered Jean

These classic straight-leg jeans are designed to fall naturally at the waist and offer tummy control.

3. Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans

These shaping jeans are made to refine and enhance your shape without compromising comfort.