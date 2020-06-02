Stylish Plus Size Dresses That You Can Dance the Night Away In

Whether you have an eagerly anticipated vacation coming up or a wedding to attend on your calendar, you’ll want a comfy, fashionable dress that’ll make people’s heads turn. We found the best plus size dresses for you. It can sometimes be difficult to find chic plus size dresses. There aren’t nearly as many options as there should be for plus-size women, so we rounded up some cute dresses that you’ll want to rewear again and again. These dresses can be styled to be made more formal or casual, depending on what your makeup, hair, accessories and, of course, shoes are. These versatile dresses are great pieces to add to your wardrobe.

We found dresses of various lengths and designs. There’s a maxi dress that will make you feel like a princess, a flirty cold-shoulder dress that’s made for your glamorous vacay and a vintage-inspired swing dress that’s great for weddings or date night. These dresses are flattering, meaning that they hug all of your curves. We selected dresses that come in a variety of colors and patterns, so shoppers are able to find a dress, no matter their occasion or sense of style. From flowers to tropical patterns to solids, there are plenty of fun options to browse through.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Milumia Women's Plus Size Dress

If you’re going on an island vacay or simply want to swan around in a gorgeous dress, this maxi dress from Milumia fits the bill. Give the cold shoulder in this flirty flower-patterned dress. The ruffled sleeves are super cute and flattering. This dress also has a tie to cinch your waist, and the skirt down the middle. It comes in more than 20 different colors and patterns, so you’ll be able to find one that suits your style.

2. POSESHE Women's Solid Evening Dress

If you’re looking to stun at a wedding or are preparing for a special out night out, you’ll want to check out this maxi dress from POSESHE. With a plunging neckline and flattering shape, this dress is made out of stretchy, comfy fabric, so you’ll enjoy wearing it all night long. You can even grab your skirt as you ascend or descend the staircase, creating a Cinderella moment for Insta. You can choose from more than 10 colors and pattern options.

3. Nemidor Women's V-Neckline Stretchy Casual Dress

Get ready to tear up the dance floor with this fun dress. With a swing skirt, you’ll be twirling the night away. Thanks to its vintage feel, you’ll be throwing it back to the days of dance halls. This plunging V-neck dress includes a subtle belt, which will help give you that Empire waist fit. The dress comes in 16 colors and patterns.