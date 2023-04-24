The 5 Best Plus-Size Clothing Rental Sites To Transform Your Closet

Scroll To See More Images

Above all, rental subscription services aren’t cheap. Determining the best service for you is a matter of questioning how many pieces you want to rent a month, the frequency of your rentals and what options are available if the pieces you rented don’t fit. Most rental subscription services include a discounted introductory membership offer so you can always rotate through a few options before committing to your new closet.

The plus-size rental subscription offerings can certainly still be improved and expanded but if you’re looking to try something new, the five options below will breathe new life into your closet.

The Gist: Nuuly allows you to rent six items per month from over 150 brands. The bulk of the site’s selection comes from brands like Anthropologie, Free People and Urban Outfitters. Compared to other sites, Nuuly has a better selection of plus size options—especially trend-driven, special occasion and formal wear pieces.

Plan Options: You can choose six items a month in one shipment. You’re able to switch out the six items every month. In order to choose new items, you must return all six of the items you’ve rented. The plan includes free shipping and returns. There is not option to exchange sizes or individual pieces in between shipments. If you end up loving an item so much that you don’t want to return it, you can purchase the pieces.

Pros: Nuuly includes a Plus section on the website and it is easy to filter to your size and style preferences. The Plus selection ranges from sizes 14-40.

Cons: Some reviewers say that the new plus size pieces are often unavailable due to high demand. The selection of plus size pieces dwindles as you move up the size range. For example, there are almost 2,000 pieces available to rent at a size 18 but only 90 available options at a size 30.

Cost: $88/month

The Gist: Gwynnie Bee has a strong selection of workwear and everyday clothing pieces. The site requires you to take a sizing survey upon signing up where you can note the sizes you currently are in other brands, that way they can better recommend pieces to fit. Since the site is more workwear oriented, many of the styles are more conservative and less trend-driven—a positive or negative element depending on your own style and needs. Popular brands include Calvin Klein, LOFT, NYDJ and Rafaella.

Plan Options: Each plan includes unlimited swaps and returns with free USPS priority shipping both ways. You are able to rent as little as one or as many as 10 pieces at a time and pricing is based upon your selection

Pros: Gwynnie Bee started as a plus size only rental platform (and has since expanded the offering)—this means that there is an emphasis on plus size styles and availability. Many of the pieces are shown on plus size models which other sites fail to do. Sizes range from 0-32.

Cons: There is no selection of formal or occasion wear and the style of clothing options is quite uniform. The overall retail value of the pieces is lower than other sites.

Cost: Starting at $49/month for one item with unlimited swaps. Up to $199/month for 10 items with unlimited swaps.

The Gist: Rent The Runway is the most designer-oriented rental subscription option. You can reserve individual pieces in advance for a one-time rental cost for special occasions or events or can subscribe to a monthly membership with multiple items. Popular brands include Farm Rio, Saloni, Sandro and Staud. There is also a wide selection of designer bags and accessories.

Plan Options: Plans are determined by the total number of items per month and the number of shipments. For example, you can rent five items at a time once a month or five items at a time with two shipments per month, equally 10 items per month total. Plans go up to 15 items a month.

Pros: The selection of designer pieces ensures that you’re getting a high-value cost of your rental. Rent The Runway frequently adds new inventory and includes current-season designer pieces. The items fit multiple different style aesthetics. Other users often leave helpful reviews with photos of how the garments fit to give you a better idea of what you’re renting before making a selection.

Cons: New and popular items go quickly and are often seemingly never available to actually rent. Many of the highly-coveted pieces are not available to be reserved for a one-time rental. Plus sizes only range from 14-22.

Cost: Starting at $94/month for five items. Up to $193/month for 15 items. New member discounts are available.

The Gist: Armorie includes basics, workwear and everyday pieces curated to your taste in its rental plan. When joining, you’re prompted to take a style quiz that helps determine your preferences so that the site can better recommend pieces. Armoire will suggest a “top 5” with curated suggestions and a full page of items based on style and occasion. Popular brands include Boden, French Connection, Joie and Paige.

Plan Options: Each plan includes free shipping both ways and access to a personal stylist. Plans are priced by a number of items and range from four items a month to unlimited (with a maximum of six items at a time).

Pros: There is an emphasis on curating and building personal style. The site even includes a social media-type extension for you to share optional photos in looks. Reviewers positively reacted to the quality of the pieces in their shipments. There is also an option to add backup sizes.

Cons: If you don’t already have a membership, it can be difficult to get a full scope on what is available to rent. There are a variety of reviews online complaining about the plan cancellation process and being charged beyond the cancellation date. Sizes only range from 14-22.

Cost: Starting at $79/month for four items. Up to $249/month for unlimited items. New member discounts are available.

The Gist: FTF Closet is a rental program that is an extension of the Fashion To Figure shopping site. You can pick your favorites to rent from the site and purchase them at 50 percent off the retail price if you love them.

Plan Options: There are two plan options. The first includes three items of clothing a month. The second includes three items of clothing a month and two accessories.

Pros: FTF is an exclusively a plus size company and rental service which means every option is catered to a plus size option. The items are directly from the FTF site so they are always on-trend and in-season.

Cons: The quality and price point of the clothing is lower than other rental services

Cost: Starting at $55/month. New member discounts are available.