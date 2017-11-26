StyleCaster
31 of Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them

31 of Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them

Shopping in general can be challenging (IRL, there’s dressing rooms and bad lighting; and online, trying to suss out which item will be most flattering isn’t easy) but when you can’t find your size, it’s 10 times worse.

Over the last several years, many clothing stores have changed their sizing standards, often offering “vanity sizes” that mean you might fit into a smaller number than you’re used to. The result: Now you can easily be five different sizes at five different stores.

MORE: The 52 Best Affordable Online Shopping Sites

To top it all off, the options for curvy to plus-size women are still seriously limited. A majority of straight size clothing stores only carry options up to XL or 12/14, and speciality stores with a wider size range charge a steep price for their items. What good does that do for a large portion of the consumer population?

That’s why we did some digging and collected 31 awesome brands that cater to every woman and all kinds of body types. We selected a handful of brands that carry straight through plus sizing (like Old Navy, Modcloth, White House Black Market, Gap, and ASOS), as well as brands that are more tailored toward curvy women, (Eloquii, City Chic, Melissa McCarthy Seven7, and more). In addition to these stores, some brands—like Banana Republic, J.Crew, Loft and Kate Spade—carry up to sizes 16 or 18 online.

MORE: The 12 Winter Trends We’re Most Excited to Wear

Click through the slideshow to shop our favorite 31 curvy, chic, and affordable brands. Is there a site or designer who you love shopping and we missed? Let us know in the comments!

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Eloquii Black Jumpsuit
Eloquii

Jumpsuit, $119.90; at Eloquii

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Eloquii Printed Aztec Dress
Eloquii

Dress, $139.90; at Eloquii

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Lane Bryant Black Ruffle Dress
Lane Bryant

Dress, $99.95; at Lane Bryant

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Lane Bryant Pink Pleated Skirt with Black Lace Detail
Lane Bryant

Skirt, $69.95; at Lane Bryant

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | ModCloth Blue Checkered Jumpsuit
ModCloth

Jumpsuit, $99.99; at ModCloth

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | ModCloth Green Floral Maxi Dress
ModCloth

Dress, $99.99; at ModCloth

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Dressbarn Red Floral Print Skirt
Dressbarn

Skirt, $44; at Dressbarn

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Dressbarn Blue Checkered Dress
Dressbarn

Dress, $49; at Dressbarn

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Gap Cream Knitted Sweater with Fur Collar
Gap

Cardigan, $99; at Gap

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Violeta by Mango Yellow Checkered Dress
Violeta by Mango

Dress, $79.99; at Mango

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Violeta by Mango Plaid Beige Culottes
Violeta by Mango

Trouser, $99.99; at Mango

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Torrid Green Army Jacket with Leather Sleeves
Torrid

Jacket, $88.90; at Torrid

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Torrid Maroon and Black Fringe Wrap
Torrid

Wrap, $48.90; at Torrid

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Simply Be Fur Jacket
Simply Be

Jacket, $157.50; at Simply Be

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Simply Be Black Mesh and Glitter Embroidered Dress
Simply Be

Dress, $79.99; at Simply Be

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | White House Black Market Black Bell Sleeve Dress
White House Black Market

Dress, $200; at White House Black Market

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | White House Black Market Black Cold Shoulder Floral Print Blouse
White House Black Market

Blouse, $110; at White House Black Market

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Adrianna Papell Printed Wrap Dress
Adrianna Papell

Dress, $139; at Adrianna Papell

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Just My Size Bold Print Shift Dress
Just My Size

Dress, $40; at Just My Size

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Rachel Roy Silver Culottes
Rachel Roy

Pants, $85; at Rachel Roy

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Catherine's Black with White Stripe Poncho
Catherine's

Ruana, at $59; at Catherine's

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Full Beauty Fuzzy White Jacket
Full Beauty

Coat, $71.99 (was $119.99); at Full Beauty

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Kiyonna Green Lace Peplum Top
Kiyonna

Top, $79; at Kiyonna

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Talbots Black White and Red Ski Sweater
Talbots

Sweater, $99; at Talbots

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Talbots Red and Tan Plaid Peacoat
Talbots

Peacoat, $319; at Talbots

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | IGIGI Floral Body Con Dress
IGIGI

Dress, $158; at IGIGI

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Old Navy Stripped Sweater
Old Navy

Sweater, $46.99; at Old Navy

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Old Navy Black and White Stripped Body Con Dress
Old Navy

Dress, $23.50 (was $46.99); at Old Navy

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | City Chic Pink Coat with Fur Cuffs and Color
City Chic

Coat, $169; at City Chic

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Black and White Pinstripe Coat
City Chic

Shirt, $89; at City Chic

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | ASOS Studded Black Leather Jacket
ASOS

Leather Jacket, $103; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | ASOS Red Gingham Ruffled Dress
ASOS

Dress, $40; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Navabi Green Sweater Dress
Navabi

Dress, $159.99; at Navabi

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Forever 21 Cheetah Kimono
Forever 21

Cheetah Kimono, $35; at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Forever 21 Camo Joggers
Forever 21

Camo Joggers, $28; at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Warp + Weft Jeans
Warp + Weft

Jeans, $98; at Warp + Weft

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Ava & Viv by Target Yellow Floral Print Blouse
Ava & Viv by Target

Top, $19.58 (was $27.99); at Ava & Viv by Target

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | A New Day by Target Blush Pink Fur Coat
A New Day by Target

Coat, $39.99; at A New Day by Target

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Who What Wear by Target Black and White Vertical Stripe Tie Blouse
Who What Wear by Target

Shirt, $20.98 (was $29.99); at Who What Wear by Target

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Addition Elle Metallic and Black Jumpsuit
Addition Elle

Jumpsuit, $150; at Addition Elle

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Addition Elle Leather Leggings
Addition Elle

Addition Elle leggings, $78; at Addition Elle

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Elvi Lace and Mesh Kimono
Elvi

Kimono, $49.04; at Elvi

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Elvi Black Ruffle and Pleats Dress
Elvi

Skirt, $49.04; at Elvi

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Melissa McCarthy Seven7 Black Embroidered Pullover
Melissa McCarthy Seven7

Pullover, $89; at Melissa McCarthy Seven7

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Melissa McCarthy Seven7 Printed Wrap Dress
Melissa McCarthy Seven7

Dress, $129; at Melissa McCarthy Seven7

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | GS Love 3 Piece Pinstripe Set
GS Love

3-Piece Set, $38.99; at GS Love

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Plus Bklyn Shearling Coat
Plus Bklyn

Coat, $169; at Plus Bklyn

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | S.W.A.K Printed Maxi Dress with Slit
S.W.A.K

Dress, $59.90; at SWAK

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Zelie For She Off the Shoulder Grey Sweater Dress
Zelie For She

Dress, $79 (was $109); at Zelie For She

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Premme Yellow Silk Blazer Wrap Dress
Premme

Dress, $119; at Premme

STYLECASTER | Our Favorite Curvy Brands and What to Shop from Them | Premme Babes Crop Top
Premme

Babes Tee, $35; at Premme

