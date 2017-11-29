35 Platform Shoes to (Literally and Figuratively) Elevate Your Shoe Game

Platforms, flatforms, chunky heels—whatever you want to call them, they’re making a major comeback in the shoe world. We saw wedges dominate the scene in the early ’10s, but we’re thoroughly ready for the newest platform incarnations. They’re more stable and comfortable than heels or wedges, can be dressed up or down, and have some serious attitude.

Among the many platforms we’re currently crushing on: a pair of metallic mid-calf boots (check them out in the gallery ahead) that we believe have earned the right to get regular wear this season. Who needs a snoozy snow boot when you can trudge through the slush in these silver stunners?

So, whether you’re looking for a new office oxford, a going-out gogo boot, or a “casual” weekend sneak, we’ve got you covered. Click through the slideshow to see 35 platforms that will make you crave a few extra inches of sole immediately.