I Have A Strong Desire To Completely Revamp My Underwear Drawer

Please tell me I’m not the only one with a burning desire to clean out her underwear drawer at least once a year. There’s no way it’s just me! It always hits me out of nowhere: this insatiable urge to throw away all of my laciest thongs, my softest boyshorts, my period-week-only briefs and start completely fresh. I won’t be doing the total overhaul of my dreams, of course (that would be hella expensive) but I will be stocking up on at least a few new pairs, which is why I’ve decided to create a guide to the best places to buy underwear online in case you feel like doing the same.

I’m not sure if there’s a hard-and-fast rule regarding how often you should replace your underwear, but I think many of us have at least one or two “comfort pairs” we’ve been holding onto for years, a.k.a. way too long. I’m always itching to impulse-toss every single pair and start totally fresh, but my budget requires me to do this in waves rather than all at once.

When I do splurge on undies, though, I know exactly where to go. For pretty lace thongs in an array of fun colors, Hanky Panky is my go-to. For stretchy wear-everywhere styles that feel like nothing at all, the SKIMS Fits Everybody range is my unbeatable favorite. For elevated basics that make everyday undergarments feel special, Savage X Fenty has me covered.

Below, read on for a list of the top places to buy underwear online—and take this as a sign to revamp your panty drawer.

SKIMS is my current go-to for undies, thanks to their mega-stretchy Fits Everybody collection, available in sizes XXS-5X. The Fits Everybody Thong is my personal favorite.

Perhaps Gen Z’s hands-down favorite underwear brand, Parade offers color, sustainable underwear options in sizes XS-3XL in their signature materials, including Re:Play, Silky Mesh and Universal. I’m partial to the Re:Play High Rise Brief, which costs just $10 bucks.

For seamless nude undies I can wear underneath absolutely everything, Commando is a no-brainer. No matter how many colorful, fun undies I yearn for, I always need a few neutral pairs of the Butter Mid-Rise Thong (available in XS-3X) on standby.

If you like practical underwear that still look hot, Hanky Panky is your dream brand. Their Signature Lace Original Rise Thongs are nothing short of iconic, available in tons of colors and one-size-fits-many ranges including XXS, Petite, Original and Plus.

Rihanna-approved underwear? Sign me up. Savage carries the coolest underwear and the designs always feature on-trend colorways, prints and textures. My current fave is the Mesh Crotchless High Leg Bikini, available in XS-3X. Perfect for date night gone wild.

Don’t lie: Your middle school underwear drawer definitely consisted of Victoria’s Secret’s “5 for $30” panties. They’ve still got tons of cute options today, including five-packs like this No Show Thong Panty (available in XS-XL) set ideal for an underwear drawer restock.

Knickey is known for their elevated cotton basics in an array of inclusive neutrals and sizes from XXS-XXXL. If you’re looking for the perfect everyday undies, their Mid-Rise Hipsters may do the trick.

BootayBag is a subscription service that surprises you with two pairs of underwear every month for just $18 a month. It makes a great gift (I’ve received it in the past, so I can personally attest!) or the perfect monthly treat-yourself. Because, you know, you deserve it.

Need a fresh pair? Obvi, this site is for you. FreshPair.com is home to brands like Commando, Wacoal, Chantelle, Maidenform, Calvin Klein and so many more, so it’s a great site to visit if you want to stock up and have your options.

When shaping underwear is what I seek, Yummie is always my go-to brand. They have your basic supportive silhouettes down pat, but sexy twists like the Colette Smoothing Brief with Lace make shapewear feel a little more fun.