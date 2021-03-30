The 16 Best Brands To Shop For (Cute) Sustainable Swimwear

Scroll To See More Images

The weather outside is just beginning to heat up, which means one thing: Swimsuit season is almost upon us. While I usually just throw on one of my tried-and-true suits and head to the beach, this year I’m making a bigger effort to shop more sustainably. Luckily, when it comes to sustainable swimwear, the options run the gamut. So many brands are hopping on the sustainable train right now, but I only want the best of the best. So, I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up some of my favorite places to shop for sustainable, ethically-made bikinis and one-pieces, so that you can do the same.

There once was a time when the words “fashionable” and “sustainable” didn’t exactly go hand-in-hand, but I am happy to report that this is definitely no longer the case. Especially within the swimwear world, brands big and small are taking the necessary steps to make their products better for the planet. Some of the suits on this list are made from recycled textiles—like the ones from Summersalt and Londre—while others are made locally within the United States using ethical, eco-friendly processes. Shout out to Vitamin A and JADE Swim for setting the bar so high!

Yes, I love buying pieces from the likes of more well-known brands like Reformation or Mara Hoffman, but there are also tons of smaller, indie brands making a name for themselves in the sustainable swim world—and they make some of the cutest suits on the market, hands down. They even cater to your specific needs! Wild Isles, for instance, designs sustainable suits exclusively for those with larger cup sizes. Yay for inclusivity and sustainability—you truly can’t get better than that.

Read on for a list of 16 swimwear brands every sustainable shopper should know about. Catch ya at the beach!

This patterned halter swimsuit is made from recycled bottles, but you would never know it based on how cute it is. Wolven has made sustainability one of its central pillars through its investments in carbon offset initiatives and its continued partnership with Carbon Neutral.

Venus is famous for its massive selection of swimwear, but allow me to introduce you to its equally-cute sustainable collection. Both this bikini top and the matching bottoms, for instance, are made entirely from recycled textiles. Even better, all of the designs are digitally printed, which helps reduce the amount of water used throughout the creation process.

Reformation started out as a tiny vintage shop in LA and has since grown into one of the most in-demand sustainable brands on the market. All of their products are made from low-impact or deadstock materials and they release sustainability reports every quarter to let shoppers know how they’re doing. This bikini top and coordinating bottoms are the perfect stringy staples for any sustainable shopper.

Boden has taken steps throughout their supply chain to guarantee that their products are made with as little impact on the earth as possible—and they’re planning to make their entire swimwear line 100% recycled or regenerated products by 2025. In the meantime, this striped one-piece is made from recycled materials and would look oh so cute with a tan.

Lively owns the factory where all of their products are produced, which means they control the quality and composition of every single item on their site from start to finish—especially their range of sustainable swimwear. This stripy set, for instance, is made from 80% recycled nylon.

All of Summersalt’s swimwear is made from a fabric crafted from 78% recycled polyamide. Basically, it’s made from old fishing nets that came out of the ocean and they somehow turn it into cute, stylish suits like this one from their new collection with Sara Foster.

Like all of Vitamin A’s pieces, this classic bikini arrives at your house in packaging that is both biodegradable and recyclable. The brand’s EcoLux material is the first luxury swimwear fabric made from recycled nylon fibers. Yay for women-owned brands doing the most!

Since they launched in 2018, Ookioh has become one of the best-known sustainable swimwear brands in the biz. Each of their modern suits is designed with fabrics created from ocean waste. Plus, they’re trying to go completely plastic-free over the next two years. This one-piece suit, for example, is made from 78% recycled polyamide. I love the underwire cup detailing!

This sexy suit is made from 85% recycled polyester, which means that it’s not only ethical, but super-flattering and won’t lose its shape after you take a dip in the pool. In addition to swimsuits, Sanctuary also makes clothing from low-impact or recycled fabrics and their denim is created using 95% less water than your average pair of blue jeans. AKA, they should be one of your new go-to brands for everything.

The name for Los Angeles-based brand LACAUSA literally means “The Cause” in Spanish, so it’s safe to say that doing good is in their DNA. The majority of LACAUSA’s products are made in L.A. and incorporate low-waste design practices—including this cute Kelly green bikini top and the matching bottoms.

Maaji’s swimwear line is designed with fabrics created from post-consumer recycled yarn and manufactured using 98% less water than your average swimsuit. This unique long-sleeved one-piece is A) super cute and B) designed using 81% recycled polyester.

This paisley suit from Kingdom and State is available in sizes up to 3X and made from recycled nylon spandex. By using recycled nylon, the brand is able to reduce its carbon emissions by over 23%! Plus, their dying process generates 85% less water, 64% less electric power and 86% less steam than normal productions would.

The majority of JADE Swim’s luxe bikinis and one-pieces are made from ECONYL—a.k.a. 100% regenerated nylon. Their products, like this green halter bikini top and the coordinating bottoms, are manufactured in the United States and shipped directly from the factory to retailers in order to cut down on additional waste and emissions.

if you’ve got a larger chest, Wild Isles Swim should be your new favorite swimwear brand, end of story. Their suits are designed for big busts and the tops are made with zero underwire—which means they are so, so comfy. This top—and the matching bottoms!— are both made from 78% recycled ECONYL nylon.

Yes, the swimsuits from Mara Hoffman are pricey—but they’re worth it! The brand incorporates sustainable practices into all of their designs, and the majority of their printed pieces are created with less water than traditional brands. Plus, all of their products are manufactured in the USA. I have my eye on this this colorful one-piece that’s made from 78% recycled polyester.

So far, Londre has removed 100,00 plastic bottles from the oceans to create their line of minimalist, sleek suits. Also, all the water used during their production is free of chemicals and is able to be reused later on—and every single one of their suits can be recycled after you’ve worn it to bits. More of this, please!