The Best Places to Shop Sunglasses Online, From Affordable Options to Luxe Styles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

With warmer weather just around the corner, it’s time to put winter accessories like scarves and gloves away and take your summer essentials out of the closet. While a bright hat can provide high protection and added style, there’s nothing quite like a great pair of sunglasses to shield your eyes from the harsh sun rays.

And with the help of the internet, there’s a few thousand styles to choose from online (we’re not kidding). Sunglasses come in all shapes and styles, with different tints and lenses. You could be someone who’s into a more vintage style, so you could opt for a sleek aviator. Want to look chic in something that’s forever timeless? Maybe a trendy tortoise shell shade is more your style.

If you’re ready to shop ‘til you drop, keep reading to view some of the best places to buy sunglasses online, whether you’re looking for something a little more on trend-on, a pair that you can throw in your handbag without worry, or you’re ready to purchase designer.

Amazon

For those of us on a budget, there’s really no other way to skip out on paying a higher cost for a pair of sunglasses than Amazon. With their new fashion hub, you’re able to sort through an endless array of styles and get them shipped in two days or less with Prime. Sort of sounds like a dream to me.

The Frankie Shop

For ultra-chic shades that few others are likely to own, The Frankie Shop is the perfect spot to peruse. Plus, even Hailey Bieber is a fan of the brand.

Revolve

This one is for our fashion lovers — Revolve is hands down the perfect place to look for sunglasses that are trendy and stylish. Can we interest you in these brown cat eye frames from Le Spec or cool, tinted ‘70s-esque sunglasses from Aire? We’re obsessed.

Target

Whether you’re looking to shop for some ultra-protective eyewear for dad or some sweet oversized grandma-esque shades for your friend who’s vibe is super retro, Target offers a great selection of sunglasses at all different types of price points.

Warby Parker

If you absolutely need to know what your new sunglasses will look like on your face before you purchase, Warby Parker’s the best way to go. With their try-on program, you’re able to choose five quality frames to ship to your home — just send back what you don’t want when you’re set on an option, all for free.

Nordstrom

An honorary mention to Nordstrom for their wide selection of pricing for their sunglasses — we love that you can get a pair for as low as these black Cat Eye Sunnies from Fifth & Ninth while shopping frames like Prada and Ray Ban.

Shopbop

Looking for under-the-radar, gatekept designers that’ll be worn on everyone’s faces next year? I suggest Shopbop — plus, you’ll almost always log on during a great sale (they have them pretty often). These dark green Jacquemes shades are to die for.

GlassesUSA

At GlassesUSA, you’re able to choose from a variety of sunglasses and glasses online at a cheap price — because the company is strictly online, the prices are kept low. My favorite part? Being able to select polarized, bifocal, and clip-on options. Shop popular options like Ray-Ban Wayfarers.

Sunglass Hut

Offering access to luxury brands online and in store, Sunglass Hut allows you to browse through brands like Gucci and Versace, all on one website. They’ve even got a sustainable shipping option, where their logistics providers provide sustainable solutions to reduce their impact on climate change. Pick up these statement shades from Versace.

Asos

Think of ASOS as your one stop shop for every fashionable — the brand offers a huge array of designers as well as their own accessories line for you to pick from — the choices are practically endless. Bonus points for being an ASOS Prime Member, you’ll receive your goodies in half the time.