The 11 Best Places To Buy Sandals Online So That You Can Refresh Your Rotation For Spring & Summer

Spring has officially sprung and soon enough, summer will creep up on us all. But this is good news because it means changing our wardrobes to match the warmer weather. I don’t know about you, but I’m a shoe hoarder. Of all the garments and items I could possibly love (and splurge on) the most, I will always choose shoes. Spring and summer just so happen to be my favorite seasons because it means I get to toss my clunky winter boots to the back of my closet and slip into sandals instead.

Each season is a new opportunity to up your shoe game, and we’re here to let you in on the best places to buy sandals. Major retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom will always present a killer selection, while Saks Fifth Avenue and Tory Burch give you pricier but super chic options.

And don’t worry, we stay on trends all day every day. We’ve also included the best place to buy Birkenstock sandals, as well as the best place to buy Teva sandals. These two brands are so popular because they prioritize comfort and functionality over everything. If you’re looking for where to shop for more trend-forward styles, we’ve got those too. Stuart Weitzman and Marc Fisher options, coming right up!

Keep reading for the 11 best places to buy sandals online. They truly will not disappoint and we have a feeling you’re going to come up with carts and carts full of picks that’ll have you killing the spring and summer fashion game.

Amazon

Amazon, per usual, has everything you could ever need at the push of a button. These affordable sandal-platform-espadrille crossovers make for the perfect everyday summer sandal. You could easily throw them on whether you’re wearing denim shorts and a t-shirt or a flowy dress. They go with almost everything!

Revolve

Revolve has allllll of your fave brands, like Cult Gaia, Dolce Vita and Dr. Martens. Be sure to check out Revolve’s sale section, where you’ll find many of these brands with reduced price tags. We’re eyeing these Birkenstocks because they’re just so classic and comfy—they’re definitely a spring and summer staple!

Nordstrom Rack

You already know Nordstrom Rack is going to have amazing discounts on popular brands and styles. Our proof? These marked-down Teva sandals. You get free shipping on orders more than $89, so drop these kicks and a couple of other on-sale pairs into your cart. Summer, here you come!

Nordstrom

One of the first places you should go to when looking for a new pair of sandals is Nordstrom. The retailer’s variety is truly top-tier. Whether you’re searching for more affordable options like Crocs or Steve Madden or more high-end picks like Bottega Veneta and Coach, Nordstrom has you covered. Dr. Martens is known for its chunky sandals, like this pair that has thick straps and a contoured footbed.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue is your one-stop shop for all of the best and trendiest designer names. The retailer’s got Christian Louboutin, Fendi and STAUD, you name it! You can never go wrong with a simple and classic Stuart Weitzman silhouette that could match pretty much anything.

Zara

Are gladiator sandals making a comeback? They sure could be! Leave it to Zara to carry an array of shapes and designs when it comes to shoes, especially sandals. Strappy, fisherman and thong styles galore!

Tory Burch

If you’re in the mood to splurge, head straight to Tory Burch. Our top picks include the fan-favorite Miller Sandals and Miller Cloud Sandals. They have heftier price tags, but they’re made from quality materials and provide ample support. They’re also just really cute and versatile.

Zappos

Who knew Crocs makes Y2K-inspired sandals? We sure didn’t! But thanks to Zappos, we do now. The Brooklyn Strappy Low Wedge has a perfect five-star rating and over 450 reviews at the retailer. Adjustable straps, foam footbeds and so many other features make this sandal comfortable to wear all day long. Check out the rest of Zappos’ selection, including pairs from Kate Spade, Coach, Dr. Martens, Nine West and more.

Macy’s

Macy’s seems to constantly be hosting sales and offering incredible deals on top brands. Between Michael Kors and Sam Edelman, you won’t struggle to find sandals that catch your eye (and wallet) at this retailer. These Franco Sarto sandals immediately grabbed my attention because they’re so minimal yet so chic.

DSW

On top of offering fantastic deals, DSW does a great job of customizing your search. You can sort by dress, casual, flat, comfort, wedge and new arrivals, making hunting down your new fave pair a total breeze. You can also pick width, heel height, toe shape and so many other helpful filters. Head to all of your fancier occasions and celebrations in these adorable jute and raffia sandals.

Steve Madden

How could you not visit Steve Madden for a new pair of sandals? The brand has every on-trend style you could think of and constantly comes out with fresh silhouettes and designs. However, if you’re after a sandal that’ll never go out of style, try this simple pair.