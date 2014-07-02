The 15 Best Places To Buy Plus-Size Wedding Gowns

Once you’ve found “the one,” you need to find the other one: Your wedding dress. All brides-to-be wait for that special shopping moment when they realize they’ve found the dress. Having this moment, however, should not be exclusive to brides who fit into sample size clothing, which is why women shopping for plus-size wedding gowns can get frustrated with the process.

Luckily, there’s a market that caters to full-figured brides, and many designers have created chic and flattering plus-size wedding gowns so women of all sizes can look fabulous on their big day. To boot, many of these bridal retailers pride themselves on making their brides feel comfortable in their own skin as they walk down the aisle showing off their feminine figures.

The wedding gowns available from the designers on this list typically begin at a size 14W and run anywhere up until a size 44W. In addition, all of the gowns are available either online or in authorized retailers around the world!

1. Alfred Angelo

Plus-size brides around America rave about dresses they’ve found at Alfred Angelo, the oldest and largest family-owned bridal company in the country. All Alfred Angelo dresses are available in sizes 16W to 26W, and the specific plus-size line has tons of flattering shapes for brides with curves.

alfredangelo.com

2. WToo Curve

Bridal brand Watter’s Curve collection is made for brides with just that: curves. With stunning designs in sizes up to 32 W, WToo has the goal of making every bride feel great in her own skin on her big day.

watters.com

3. Sydney’s Closet

This plus-size formal retailer makes shopping for a wedding gowns incredibly easy! The sample size of Sydney’s Closet Signature Collection is an 18, and the site offers free shipping and a 24/7 hotline with experts on hand to help you out with all your wedding dress needs.

sydneyscloset.com

4. Julietta by Mori Lee

If you’re a plus-size bride with a love for lace and embroidery, you’ll want to check out the Julietta Collection by Mori Lee. Sizes range from 16W to 32W and come in three different lengths to ensure that every bride walks down the aisle in the best fit possible. Take a look at the website for a list of authorized retailers within the U.S. and abroad.

morilee.com

5. Igigi

We can’t believe how beautiful these plus-size wedding gowns are for the prices. With all dresses coming in under $600, brides just can’t go wrong wearing one of their pretty gowns down the aisle. Even bigger perks? You’ve got 45 days to return your dress and they’ve got every size from 16 to 32.

igigi.com

6. Roz La Klein

Roz La Klein’s knows that no two woman have the exact same body, and this is evident on its real-girl conscious website where you can refine your dress search by your body type, be it broad shouldered, pear shaped, and so on. Also worth mentioning: Roz La Klein Glamour Plus Collection sizes go up to a 44!

rozlakelin.com

8. David’s Bridal

Whether you make an appointment at of the many stores around the country, or simply order online, choosing a plus-size wedding gown at David’s Bridal is simple. The best part of all is their “Figure Flattery 101” page that helps you find a dress silhouette that best fits your specific body type. Sizes run from 14W to 26W.

davidsbridal.com

9. Sonsi

Sonsi is a genius website that allows women sizes 12 and up shop, style, and socialize online. The bridal boutique offers everything from contemporary and vintage gowns to the ever-important bridal lingerie.

sonsi.com

10. Jasmine Bridal

With just about every style imaginable and sizes running from 00-34, there is a dress for virtually everyone in the Jasmine Bridal Line. Making it even more accessible? Jasmine dresses are available at boutiques all around the world

jasminebridal.com

11. Impression Bridal

Impression Bridal has a full line for curvy girls that is designed to make brides feel comfortable and look fabulous on their big day by accentuating their feminine figures. The line runs from size 14 to 30.

impressionbridal.com

11. Allure Gowns

Yet another bridal mecca, Allure gowns has an Allure Women line made for just that, real women. Allure gowns are known to be unbelievably flattering, giving the brides who wear them incredible curves. The Women collection covers the bases on just about every fit and style and sizes go from 14W to 32W.

allurebridals.com

12. Preownedweddingdresses.com

If buying a new wedding dress seems like a waste for you, have no fear! Preownedweddingdresses.com is just one of the many sites that allow you to buy a dress worn by another bride. The site has a section for plus size dresses, so be sure to take a look at what your fellow curvy fashionistas have to offer!

preownedweddingdresses.com

13. The Pretty Pear Bride Online Boutique

The site is chock-full of wedding inspiration and features an online shop where you can browse your favorite plus size bridal looks. Happy clicking!

prettypearbride.com

14. Unforgettable by Bonny

Traditional. Stylish. Romantic. This is how Bonny Bridal describes their gowns. The plus size collection, called Unforgettable, lives up to this description, and is available at authorized retailers around the world.

bonny.com

15. Houseofbrides.com

House of Brides is the world’s largest online wedding store, so of course they have a massive collection of plus size wedding dresses. One awesome feature of the site is that you can chat online with bridal experts to get the advice you need!

houseofbrides.com