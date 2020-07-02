The 12 Best Places To Buy Lingerie Online, No Matter Your Budget

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you prefer to wear lingerie for yourself and take mirror selfies all evening, like to show off sultry looks to a romantic partner or simply prefer to wear lingerie under your clothes and keep it a sexy little secret, there’s no denying that donning lingerie can instantly boost our confidence levels. When you want to treat yourself to something new, though, it can be difficult to know how to find the best places to buy lingerie online. Luckily, we’ve done a bit of research (Read: scouring the Internet for the most swoon-worthy lingerie brands at all different price points) so you don’t have to. Allow us to introduce you to your next lingerie obsession, thanks to these 12 sites.

Lingerie itself comes in myriad forms. The lacy bra that you wear every single day because it gives you confidence? That’s lingerie. The sexy bodysuit that you often pair with jeans for a cool going out look? That’s lingerie, too. The strappy babydoll you save for special occasions? Lingerie, baby. Basically, if it’s a bit sexy and makes you feel confident, consider it lingerie. With that in mind, it makes sense that there are so many different lingerie options out there—from all different types of brands. Subtle, over-the-top, barely-there: You name it.

One of the best parts about so many lingerie brands these days, too, is the fact that a good number are size-inclusive! Everyone deserves to feel sexy and wear what they want to wear, so it’s heartening to see brands extend their sizing and offer gorgeous pieces to people of all sizes. We love to see it—and shop it.

So if you’re ready to treat yourself to some new lingerie (no matter what size you wear!), read on to see 12 of the best places to buy lingerie online right now. These confidence-evoking and jaw-dropping pieces are just waiting to join your wardrobe.

1. Adore Me

Designed for everybody and every body, Adore Me has a gorgeous array of size-inclusive lingerie designs. While you can shop each item at full price, you can also become a VIP member to get $10 off any set at any time and a matching set sent to you every month. The membership is $39.95 per month, but you can always skip if you don’t want to load up on lingerie for a bit.

2. Cosabella

In case you don’t speak the language of Italy, Cosabella is Italian for “beautiful thing.” The brand was founded in Italy in 1983—Everything is still made there, by the way!—and is full of timeless, confidence-evoking lingerie designs that you’re sure to love for years.

3. Hanky Panky

Hanky Panky’s site is chock-full of different underwear options, but their lingerie section is particularly good. From bodysuits and babydolls to teddies and slips, you can find just about anything to make you feel confident and sexy. They have quite a few good basics, too, so if you’re not ready to branch out into something too over-the-top, start here.

4. Aerie

If you’re looking for some laidback lingerie styles, Aerie should be your new go-to. They have plenty of bras, bralettes and undies that are seriously cute—without a lot of frill. Treat yourself to a little Aerie shopping spring and snag some casual lingerie that you’ll want to wear every single day.

5. Playful Promises

With over 85 (!!) different bra sizes, Playful Promises’ lingerie offerings are seriously inclusive—and sexy AF. From lacy and barely-there bras to corsets and even toys, you’ll find everything you need to ramp up your confidence from this lingerie brand.

6. ThirdLove

Another great and inclusive place to shop for bras is ThirdLove. They offer 80 different bra sizes in both classic and sexy styles. So whether you’re looking for a bra that you’ll want to show off or something just to make yourself feel confident, you’re sure to find exactly what you want at ThirdLove

7. Savage x Fenty

Shopping lingerie from Rihanna’s brand is basically a no-brainer, but if you’re on the fence there are some great perks to consider. First of all, the brand has extended sizing, making it sexy and size-inclusive. (We stan!) Then, for those who really love lingerie, you can become a Savage x Fenty VIP member, where you pay $49.95 per month (to use on the site now or later) and get up to 25% off just about everything. Iconic.

8. Free People

If you’ve never perused Free People’s intimates section, allow us to introduce you to your new best friend. With everything from sexy bralettes and lacy undies to cozy sleepwear that’s high-key cute, you can stock up on everything you need for the bedroom—and beyond—from Free People.

9. CUUP

You’ve likely seen CUUP’s chic bras all over social media, but if you haven’t yet checked out all their gorgeous offerings, now is your chance. With all sorts of stunning bra styles—in cup sizes A through H!—CUUP is basically a one-stop-online-shop for your boobs. We’re particularly fond of the fun leopard print, but they have plenty of solid options, too!

10. Eberjey

When you head to Eberjey to grab some new swimwear or sleepwear, take a few moments to also peek at their lingerie section. The brand has some gorgeous pieces available—from lacy undies to sexy bralettes— you’re going to want to add everything to your cart.

11. Journelle

For luxury lingerie online, you can’t go wrong with shopping on the Journelle site. If the selection of swoon-worthy bras and undies doesn’t entice you, we suggest checking out their collection of sexy bodysuits. These designer lingerie pieces are seriously jaw-dropping.

12. Fleur Du Mal

There’s nothing quite as gorgeous as Fleur du Mal’s lingerie. Seriously, if you just picture what a near-perfect collection of bras, undies and accessories would look like, that’s what’s available from Fleur du Mal. For those who love an upscale lingerie look, this should be your new go-to.

