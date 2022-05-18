The 10 Best Places to Buy Leggings Online—From Affordable Options at Amazon to TikTok-Viral Styles at Aerie

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all the items of clothing in our closet, leggings are no doubt the MVP. We wear them year-round, whether it’s to Trader Joe’s, SoulCycle or even just around the house while vacuuming. They’re timeless, versatile and beyond comfy, though you might find yourself asking, “Where can I buy good leggings?” There are so many pairs on the market, but we know exactly where you should look for your new fave leggings.

According to our calculations, there are 10 places you should definitely check out. We’ve done the digging to categorize the retailers so you have the smoothest shopping experience. Buying on a budget? Try Amazon and Target. Looking for leggings that could pass at the office? You’ll be surprised to find office-worthy options at Revolve and Nordstrom. And of course, if you’re just looking for a comfy pair to sweat in, Lululemon always reigns supreme.

We’ve considered so many things when picking the best places to buy leggings—from budget and occasion to size range and sustainability. We even threw in the top retailer for TikTok-viral leggings. Now, it’s time to get shopping for the closet centerpiece you’ll be wearing 24/7, no matter the season or instance.

Our Favorite Places to Buy Leggings Online:

RELATED: These Leggings Are My New Favorite Going-Out Pants & Shoppers Say ‘They Are So Comfortable & Flattering’

Best Affordable Leggings: Amazon

The most affordable leggings you’ll find online come from Amazon. The retailer has its very own brand, Core 10, which carries plenty of good basics. Core 10 makes leggings in a variety of colors and patterns, and the All-Day Comfort Legging with side pockets is one of the brand’s most beloved pairs.

Best Cult-Favorite Leggings: Lululemon

It’s no coincidence Lululemon has remained the gold standard of leggings for quite some time now. The brand designs tried-and-true classics that come in buttery-soft fabrics, trendy colors and multiple lengths. Shoppers can’t seem to stop wearing the fan-favorite Align Leggings, which are shaping and sweat-wicking.

Best High-End Leggings: Revolve

For more high-end leggings that you could wear to work or a nice event, head to Revolve. The retailer stocks leather, velvet, faux leather, vinyl and everything in between. We’re most excited to shop Commando’s patent leather leggings in one of the stunning neutral colorways: Black, White, Cocoa and Aubergine.

Best Variety of Leggings: Nordstrom

Nordstrom currently carries over 1,000 legging styles from top brands like adidas, Alo Yoga, Skims, Spanx and more. We’re keeping tabs on Zella’s Live In High Waist Leggings, since they boast a 4.5-star rating with over 5,000 perfect reviews. They’re made from moisture-wicking fabric and have a no-slip waistband. After all, there’s nothing worse than your leggings rolling down while doing crunches or mountain climbers.

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings $59 Buy Now

Best TikTok-Viral Leggings: Aerie

We couldn’t think of a more flattering legging than Aerie’s viral crossover ones. They cinch your waist and elongate your legs—yes, please! They also come in a flare legging version that we love for errands, going out or really any occasion. Aerie also allows you to choose your length and crop styles, so it’s a win-win-win.

Best Size-Inclusive Leggings: Universal Standard

We’re guessing you’ve never seen a brand that carries sizes 4XS through 4XL (00 through 40). Well, now you have. Universal Standard has an extensive size range and equally amazing styles. It’s a destination for wardrobe essentials that both look and feel good on your body. The brand’s Core Legging has an impressive 4.6-star rating, with reviewers calling it “the perfect legging.”

Best Sustainable Leggings: Everlane

Everlane champions sustainability, incorporating recycled fabrics into its clothing. I’m personally a huge fan of the brand’s Perform Pocket Legging. The material is soft, breathable and made of 58 percent recycled nylon, but my favorite element, by far, is the pockets. I love being able to run errands and go on walks hands-free thanks to being able to tuck my phone and keys into the two side pockets.

Everlane The Perform Pocket Legging $78 Buy Now

Best Athleisure Leggings: Alo Yoga

The Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging is exactly what we want to wear while we run errands, grab brunch and even go out. They’re a star example of athleisure, since you can move around in them all you want while still looking so chic and put together, like Alo Yoga brand ambassador Kendall Jenner. The neutral color options make them even more worthy of your coin. We’re thinking California Sand and Ivory for summer.

Best Colors for Leggings: Target

For sustainable and affordable leggings, Target’s got you covered. The retailer never shies away from various color options for any of its offerings and All in Motion’s Contour Flex Ribbed 7/8 Leggings are no exception. Coming in bright Cobalt, earthy Chestnut and Light Mauve, they’re best for yoga, dance and pilates. Plus, the recycled polyester fabric has additional spandex to make sure you can move comfortably.

Best On-Sale Leggings: Abercrombie & Fitch

You might not immediately think about shopping at Abercrombie & Fitch for leggings, but maybe it’s time for a change. The brand actually offers everything from seamless rib full-length leggings to these very cool zip-front leggings. They’re an entire $40 off on clearance right now, bringing their price tag down to just $20, so make sure to grab your pair ASAP.