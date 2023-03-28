The 10 Best Places To Buy Denim Shorts That Actually Fit

Scroll To See More Images

Before you read this article about the best places to buy denim shorts, I feel that it’s important that I disclose my relationship with denim shorts. Transparently, it’s been rather turbulent and tumultuous. I have vivid memories of standing in the dimly lit dressing rooms at the mall in middle school and trying on shorts that were much too short to be worn in public—and as much as I wanted to feel confident and “cool” in them, I didn’t. I felt uncomfortable. Nevertheless, I bought my barely-there short shorts and spent my summer days self-consciously pulling them down to make sure I wasn’t putting the cheek in cheeky.

After this experience, I avoided denim shorts for years and opted for flouncy ruffle skirts, dresses and jeans instead—well, until I discovered Tumblr in 2013 and started crafting my own denim shorts out of vintage Levi’s. I loved that I could make the shorts longer and that the high-waisted “mom” style fit my curvier hips. I decided to give shopping for denim shorts a second chance and simply raised my standards.

I love comfortable denim shorts that cover my butt cheeks, fit around the waist and the thighs and that look cute with a blouse, tank or leather jacket. Then again, who wouldn’t? Luckily, most brands ditched the micro-mini denim shorts look for everyday wear and introduced a wide variety of styles, washes and fits. I’ve found my favorite pairs at Zara, Everlane, Levi’s and Nordstrom.

If there’s ever any denim item you’re looking for whether it’s a pair of shorts, vintage jeans or a new denim jacket, Levi’s is always the first place you should look. There’s an entire section of the website devoted to secondhand denim or if you prefer to buy a new item, you can usually find what you’re looking for on sale. In this case, it’s this comfortable and cute pair of mid-length denim shorts.

Cos is a great place to look for elevated basics, especially if you consider yourself to be ahead of the trends. Cos has a small but strong selection of shorts (that will only get bigger as summer approaches). I specifically love the relaxed look of this lightweight pleated pair.

One-stop shopping has never been easier than scrolling through Revolve’s website especially if you’re in the market for denim shorts. Over 400 items come up on Revolve’s denim shorts pages which means you’ll have plenty of styles to choose from. If you want to skip the scrolling and jump straight to a bestseller, this pair of Agolde shorts have a 93 percent customer approval rating.

If spring break snuck up on you and you need a pair of shorts ASAP, Amazon is obviously ready to save the day. The best part about ordering from Amazon (besides the speedy delivery) is that you can base your purchases on the high volume of product reviews. One reviewer who said they are “curvy on the bottom with a smaller waist” said that this pair of denim shorts are, “the best shorts ever.”

Unless you live in one of the few cities where & Other Stories has brick-and-mortar locations, you may not be very familiar with & Other Stories. Let me catch you up to speed—the brand has a great combination of essentials and trendy pieces which means you can definitely find a classic pair of denim shorts. I like this pair because they’re short but not too short.

When in doubt, Zara it out. I know I can count on Zara for trendy, wallet-friendly options and the brand’s denim shorts selection does not disappoint. If you’re looking for classic denim short shorts, you can probably find the perfect pair here.

I love Everlane’s regular denim so I wasn’t surprised to discover that I also love the brand’s denim shorts. This pair is made out of soft, stretchy denim fabric so they’re comfortable to wear on long summer days for whatever activities may come your way.

In case you missed it, Bermuda shorts are cool again and deserve a spot in your summer wardrobe. Lee is the ultimate place to look for high-quality denim at a lower price point—especially since the site is always having a sale. This pair of Bermuda shorts are on sale which is only further reason to re-try this trend.

Whether you’re looking for curvy, relaxed, mid-length, high-rise or baggy shorts, there’s an option for you at Madewell. Many of the styles are also available in plus sizes and curvy cuts to help you find your ideal fit. I love the vintage look of this light-wash pair.

No denim short round-up would be complete without including Nordstrom. I’ve been buying denim shorts at Nordstrom for the past 10 years and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. While I konw I can shop for name brands like Paige, Frame and 7 For All Mankind at Nordstrom, I’ve also been able to discover smaller brands like ÉTICA.