13 Online Crystal Stores to Stock Up On Good Vibes & Pretty Gems

Whether you believe in energy shifts and the healing power of crystals and gems or not, there’s no denying that having a few gorgeous crystals lying around your home makes it that much more beautiful. Crystals are pretty, OK? And to many, they’re so much more than that. While some are believed to having healing properties, you don’t even have to buy them for that purpose. Even skeptics can enjoy looking at some pretty gems sitting on top of their dresser. For both believers and non-believers alike, we found the best places to buy crystals online right now. If you can’t leave your house to search for these gems yourself, there are so many shop owners who have done it for you—and some will even bless the crystals for you before they arrive. Now that’s dedication.

Of course, different crystals help with different areas of life. If you’re a novice, it might be useful to do a little research before splurging on rare crystals and stones. Luckily, though, many of the crystal shops below offer helpful advice for purchasing healing crystals, and can even guide you toward your ideal healing item. Even if you’re a bit skeptical, these experts can point you in the right direction so you can discover for yourself whether or not crystals really do help heal. After all, the best way to prove yourself right or wrong is to test it out, right?

Below, you’ll find 13 online crystal stores ready to supply you with every healing item your heart desires. From quartz crystals to rare crystals you won’t find in your average backyard, these shops are chock-full of everything you need. Go forth and soak up the good vibes, friends.

Not only does Energy Muse house any crystal you could possibly want, they’ll also help guide you to the right one for you and your needs.

The Crystal and Pine shop has healing crystals and stones available for any occasion—from newborns to housewarmings.

Not only is The Hood Witch a store where you can buy crystals, it’s also a blog about spiritual and magical subjects.

From citrine and smoky quartz to tourmaline crystals, InnerVision Crystals has whatever you’re seeking.

Whether you need crystals, gifts, decor or art, Crystals N Creations is full of healing sets and items that are sure to look amazing in your home.

Sun Moon and Earth is a family-run healing crystal, gem and rock boutique you’re sure to love.

Mystery Mountain houses so much more than just crystals. You can also find clothing, incense, candles, jewelry and even furniture.

Shiny Happy Spirit House will cleanse and bless your crystals before shipping them straight to your door.

One of the most unique items sold by AURAMORE is the crystal air plant set. For crystal and plant-lovers alike, this is an ideal situation.

Along with an incredible selection of healing products, Crystal Age also provides informational videos to help you learn about crystals.

Amazing Crystals sells crystals and healing items in bulk as well as individually, so you can stock up for yourself or gift to your friends.

Don’t let the name fool you. World Incense Store is home to some really beautiful crystals.

Mandala Gems is chock-full of of ethically sourced crystals, gems and smudge sticks.