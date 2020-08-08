Low-Maintenance Placemats That You Can Just Wipe Clean

We all have clumsy moments, whether we’d like to publicly cop to it or not. Maybe some Ben & Jerry’s Phish Food slid off your spoon and plopped on the table. Or you got a little too passionate trying to explain there is no “best” look from Beyoncé’s Black Is King visual album, because they’re all amazing, and spilled your wine everywhere. In those situations, you want to have a durable set of placemats that’ll protect your table.

We rounded up the best placemats for you. All of our picks are made out of a combination of PVC and polyester—not fabric. Fabric placemats have to be washed every time you spill on them, even if it’s just a tiny dab of pasta sauce. With everyone’s 7-step beauty routines, no one has time for that. You can wash these sets of placemats off with soap and water or wipe them clean of crumbs. Despite being made out of plastic materials, these placemats are still stylish. They’ll elevate your dining table, whether you’re just eating a frozen meal or having friends over for happy hour.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Pauwer Placemats Set of 4 for Dining Table

This set of four cool olive green placemats will make a subdued statement at your table. These chic placemats are made out of a combo of PVC and polyester, so they can handle heat, water and wear and tear. These no-slip placemats stay in place while you’re trying to eat. If any spills happen, you can easily wash them with a washcloth and soapy water. There are three additional colors to choose from.

2. Artand Placemats

You’ll feel refined and sophisticated with a set of these placemats. Made out of PVC and polyester, these placemats can tolerate 176 degrees Fahrenheit and are washable. They won’t even fade due to UV rays or become mildew-y. You can cut these placemats to customize them for your needs. There are more than five different colors to browse, and these mats also come in sets of six.

3. Bright Dream Placemats Textilene

These placemats might be designed for kids, but they look stylish enough to rest on your dinner table. Besides, everyone has unexpected clumsy moments. Made out of PVC and polyester, these placemats will protect your furniture from any scratches or damage. They’re durable and easy to clean, so you don’t have to throw them in the wash if some marinara sauce accidentally sneaks onto the placemat. You can choose from more than 15 colors.