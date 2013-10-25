New Quiz Shows The Best Place to Live, According to Your Personality

If you’ve ever wondered if you’re actually living in right place, the geniuses over at Time magazine have devised a quiz that will tell you the best U.S. state for you to live in, based on a 10-question personality test. The quiz assesses qualities like openness, creativity, and discipline to come up with a range of states that best suit your demeanor.

As the map illustration suggests, every state has been rated and ranked by mood and temperament by a “multinational team of researchers” at the University of Cambridge in the U.K. They “literally mapped the American mood, with state-by-state ratings of personality and temperament.” By answering the 10 questions in the quiz, the algorithm matches you up to the states that would best suit your personality and lifestyle. For example, the most neurotic Americans, apparently, live in West Virginia; while the most open-minded people live in Washington, D.C.

Click the map above to head to Time.com to take the quiz, and then share your results with friends! If your Facebook feed isn’t already blowing up with your friends sharing that they “should be living in South Carolina” (or the like), then it will be soon enough!