The Best Places To Buy Denim Online & Find Your New Favorite Jeans

I can quite literally always justify buying more denim. Every time I feel like I’ve found the perfect pair, another catches my eye, convincing me to expand my collection again and again. That said, I’ve been shopping the same old staples for some time now, so I was curious to find out the best place to buy jeans online—turns out, there are quite a few.

From household name brands like Levi’s, Citizens of Humanity and Joe’s Jeans to affordable faves like American Eagle and Warp and Weft (and we can’t forget cool-girl approved, Instagram-friendly brands like Mother Denim and Agolde), there are more than a couple great denim brands out there, and it can be overwhelming to navigate the jean-filled terrain. Which brand suits your style the most? Which has the best rinses, the most inclusive sizing, the most fashion-forward silhouettes?

No two pairs of jeans are exactly the same—that is, unless you’re buying backups of your go-to faves—so choosing wisely when it comes to what denim brand you shop is key. Below, I’ve rounded up 15 of the best brands the fashion world has to offer, so you can choose your desired price range, sizing and vibe. Whether you seek the ultimate going-out skinny jeans, the perfect everyday flares, or some comfy, laid-back boyfriend jeans for the weekend, I guarantee your new favorite is somewhere on this list.

Read on to see if your current denim go-to made the cut, or if it’s time to try something new. Happy shopping!

Ah, the classic Levi’s. The brand you thrifted in high school is still worth shopping full-price today, with sizes 23-32 and iconic cuts like the 501 Original Cropped Jeans.

I shop American Eagle jeans for two reasons. First, their Ne(x)t Level Stretch material feels like comfy, stretchy leggings but looks like high-quality denim. Second, their Curvy fit, designed with extra room through the hip and thigh, is mega-flattering. Exhibit A: the Ne(x)t Level Curvy Super High-Waisted Jegging, available in sizes 00-20.

Everlane is known for their elevated basics, so its no surprise their denim is extremely high-quality. Available in sizes 23-33, consider The Super-Soft Wide Leg Jean for a flared fit that looks minimalist and modern, not old-school.

Joe’s Jeans were an early 2000s fave, and the iconic brand has stood the test of time. If you’re in need of a good white jean (a hard find, we can all admit) try The Blake High-Rise Wide Leg Crop Jeans, available in sizes 23-34.

Khloe Kardashian’s denim brand, Good American, is all about a great fit. They even created a size 15 for shoppers who fall smack-dab in the middle of their 00-24 size range. If you want a snatched skinny jean, don’t hesitate to buy the Good Legs Crossover Jeans.

Lucky Brand is the boho girl’s denim go-to, but pretty much anyone can find a silhouette they love in the brand’s wide repertoire. For a classic fit in a fun hue, the Mid-Rise Ava Crop Jean in sizes 24-35 is a must.

Wrangler jeans have the best vintage denim vibes, not to mention some seriously luxe washes—the acid rinse on the Heritage Straight-Leg Jean, available in sizes 24-32, is a throwback that doesn’t feel outdated.

Warp + Weft make eco-friendly denim you can buy for under $100—good news, since you’ll want to buy more than one pair. Available in sizes 00-24 plus a maternity range, they’ve got plenty to choose from, but I love the Vintage High Rise Straight 28″.

Agolde is one of the cool-girl jean brands currently taking over Instagram, known for high-quality denim and fashion-forward silhouettes. It doesn’t get more chic than the Criss Cross Upsized Jean, available in sizes 22-32.

Don’t sleep on Torrid for fantastic plus-size denim. Available in sizes 10-30, their jeans come in five different inseams, so you don’t have to worry about getting them hemmed once you buy. If you prefer a cropped style anyway, try the Crop Sky High Skinny Jean with a button-up closure and ultra-dark rinse.

My favorite thing about DL1961 is their wide variety of washes. From pure black to creamy white with almost ten shades of blue in between, I guarantee you can find your perfect rinse. They also excelled at detailed silhouettes, like the Mara Ankle High-Rise Straight Jean with its decorative seams, available in sizes 23-34.

You can’t go wrong with a good pair of J Brand jeans, and while they certainly aren’t cheap, they stand the test of time, often becoming your I’ve-had-these-forever go-to pair. I’m partial to the Julia High-Rise Flare in shade Litho, a fun mustard, available in sizes 22-32.

Madewell jeans are, to be clear, made well. They also have a damn good size range, boasting denim in sizes 23-32. Shop here for laidback-but-still-tailored silhouettes like the Wide-Leg Crop Jeans and wonder how you ever got dressed without them.

You’ve definitely lusted over a pair of Citizens of Humanity jeans in the past, and while they’re quite the splurge, investing in denim guarantees you’ll have that pair in your wardrobe for life. I love the flared, slit bottom of the Georgia High-Rise Bootcut, available in sizes 23-33.

Last but not least, Mother Denim is yet another cool-girl-friendly brand known for stylish silhouettes that go beyond the basics. The Pixie Roller Ankle Fray Wide Leg Jeans, available in sizes 23-34, feature an exaggerated leg and a button-up front.





