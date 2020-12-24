10 Winter PJ Sets You’ll Want To Spend All Night (& Day) In

Scroll To See More Images

The weather outside is frightful—but luckily, you don’t have to change out of your pajamas. How delightful! With fashion retailers all pivoting to cozy clothes these days, there are plenty of cute pajamas out there to hold you over until we actually have to start dressing up again. If you haven’t already, it’s time to level up your sleepwear with the best PJ sets money can buy.

After the holidays, there’s always that weird chunk of time before January 1 during which you live in your pajamas—except for that cute photo opp during NYE, of course. And while you might not want to admit it, there have definitely been times during 2020 when you didn’t even bother to change out of your pajamas during a WFH day. PJs are the unofficial dress code until future notice, and I’m here for it.

That said, now’s the perfect time to get a new set as a treat for yourself. I’ll admit that I slept in old college t-shirts and sweatpants for longer than I should have, but now that I’ve upgraded to matching sets, I feel like more of a ~real adult~ waking up in actual pajamas. There’s no scientific reason, but I swear it’s true.

I found tons of cute pajama sets to include in this lineup, ranging from nightshirts (Hear me out, Audrey Hepburn wore one in Breakfast at Tiffany’s!) to traditional shirt-and-pants sets. There are even some shirt-and-boyshorts sets for warm sleepers that you can wear right into summertime!

Our favorite shopping sites know that we’re all stuck at home, so the PJ options are cuter than ever, whether you want satin, thermal or regular knit. Read on for my top ten sets, and if you’ve received any holiday coin this year, feel free to treat yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If You’re Feeling Girly

As much as I love animal print on its own, this pink take on leopard is especially up my alley. This Topshop PJ set is about as stylish as jammies get—major sleepover goals.

If You’re Still a Fan of Tie Dye

Make this popular loungewear trend part of your nightly routine with this colorful tie dye PJ set. Featuring shorts and a loose knit top, you’ll be comfy and cute all night long.

If You’re Into Astrology

For horoscope fanatics and people who follow their birth charts very closely, you might as well go all out and start rocking these cute jersey PJs. This set comes in navy, turquoise or pink.

If You Like Basic Black

If you just want a super-comfy, no-frills PJ set, this black thermal pick checks all of the boxes. TBH, I might buy backups so I can wear these multiple times a week.

If You’re Glam Even In Your Dreams

Shimmer and shine while you’re sleeping with these metallic foil tiger PJs. This set looks glitzy, but it’s so soft, you won’t want to change into your usual loungewear come morning. Plus, it’s eco-friendly, made out of recycled bottles and textile waste.

If You Like Wintery Vibes

If you want to look like you’ve spent all winter holed up in a cute cabin, these are the pajamas for you. They might look like a onesie at first glance, but they’re actually cozy separates. As someone who is always freezing in the winter, these patterned thermal PJs are my jam.

If You Aren’t A Morning Person

If it’s a massive effort to leave your bed every morning and you can’t form coherent thoughts before your first cup of coffee, this nightshirt has your name on it. And your name is: Grumpy! Proudly show off your morning persona with this chic black nightshirt.

If You Keep It Simple

This sweet purple set just looks so dreamy and comfortable. Hot sleepers know lightweight shorts are key, but the long-sleeved top still keeps things cozy.

If You Like A Classic Look

This style of pajamas will always be popular, so these fancy Everjay PJs are worth the splurge. Unlike many PJ pants, these are designed to be slim-fit and flattering. You can shop these in tons of colors, too, including black, navy, evergreen, blue shadow and sangria.

If You Want The Whole Nine Yards

If you want all of your sleepwear to match, check out this floral satin set from SHEIN. You get a pair of pants, along-sleeve button-down, a tank top, a pair of shorts, a scrunchie, an eye mask and a sleepover bag to store it all in. Talk about matchy-matchy.