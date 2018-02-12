15 Simple DIY Hacks That Will Totally Elevate Your Home

I’ll be the first to admit that the phrase do it yourself doesn’t really do it for me. I like other kinds of projects—mastering a challenging risotto dish, feng shui–ing my furniture to make my tiny apartment appear larger, consigning my clothes and reorganizing my dresser à la Marie Kondo, etc.

There’s just something intimidating (and not all that appealing, to me) about undertakings that require me to literally make my own furniture and home decor. Add to that the fact that the finished version of so many DIY crafts look like just that—crafts—and the appeal of building my own bench or wine rack has always been generally zilch.

Then again, I’ve also never seen DIY home decor that looks simple, sleek, and modern like the 15 projects ahead. Each one promises to be gorgeous, easy, and affordable, which explains why they’re also huge hits on Pinterest. Ahead, get inspired to deck out your own space with these shockingly pretty, professional-looking home hacks.

A version of this article originally appeared in August 2016.