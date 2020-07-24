Pilates Bar Kits That’ll Take Your At-Home Workouts To the Next Level

Working out at home can get a little repetitive. First, you’ve got to muster the motivation to leave your couch. That can take a while, because you have to watch everyone’s Insta Story before you get started. When you do manage to turn on your workout video, you don’t have any accountability—unless you’re on a Zoom workout with your camera on. Basically, it can be hard to keep up an at-home workout routine. There’s only so many bodyweight exercises you can do. If those planks or that yoga flow is getting too easy, you should switch it up with a pilates bar kit.

For pilates fans, you’re probably very familiar with reformers. Now, this kit is no replacement, but it will enhance any pilates, yoga or virtually any workout you do. The kit is essentially a foam-covered stainless steel bar with two heavy-duty resistance bands attached to it with nylon footstraps. It helps you work on your flexibility and muscular strength. Like pilates, the kit is focused on toning. Most kits can also be broken down and made into smaller pieces, so you could even bring it with you to the gym if you wanted to. If you’re a little lost on what exercises to do, each kit comes with a comprehensive instruction booklet.

1. Pahajim Portable Pilates Bar Kit

With this pilates kit, you can get a full-body workout just about anywhere. The kit uses durable latex resistance bands to make your muscles stronger. You can choose from three-piece sets or two-piece sets, depending on what best fits your needs. The three-piece set is the most portable and can easily be packed up into your gym bag. It’s available in pink, blue and purple.

2. goldflower Pilates Bar Kit

It’ll only take a few minutes to set up this pilates bar kit. It has non-slip and sweat-absorbent handles, so you won’t get the shock of your life in the middle of your workout. The resistance bands are 33.5 in. in length. The steel bar can be disassembled into two different pieces for travel purposes. You can get this kit in an adjustable form, which means you can adjust the rope to a length that suits you, or a regular set. It’s available in blue, purple and rose red.

3. XCLOHAS Pilates Bar Kit

The stick in this pilates kit is made out of stainless steel, so it can take the weight the resistance bands are putting on it. But the bar is wrapped in foam, ensuring your hands are protected from the bar. The latex resistance bands can add up to 35 to 45 lbs. to your workout, which will help you get toned. Your feet will be nestled in stretchy nylon foot rings while you use this product. It comes in dark blue, pink or purple.