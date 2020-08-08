Waterproof Picnic Blankets That’ll Keep You Dry & Comfy

Gathering together an Insta-worthy charcuterie spread and a few bottles of rosé for an elaborate picnic is always fun. You need to make sure that you’ve got a reliable and chic blanket on hand, though. That stylish throw that you have on your couch isn’t going to cut it as a picnic blanket. Imagine if a drink spills or the grass is damp. That throw will absorb that liquid, and you’ll be sitting your butt on a wet blanket. You don’t want your new dress to get wet. That feeling is the worst. Plus, while your throw is cozy to cuddle up with on cold nights, it’ll be too thin to sit on. You’ll feel every stick, tree root and bit of uneven ground. That’s why you should get one of the best waterproof picnic blankets.

When you think of things that are waterproof, a slick tarp that smells like plastic probably comes to mind. Luckily for you, these picnic blankets don’t even look waterproof. They’re made with comfy fabrics with vivid prints, so you can make a stylish statement while keeping your butt dry. Check out our top picks below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. JJ Cole Outdoor Blanket

This cute mat, featuring a preppy pattern, is water-resistant. It’s ready for any unexpected storms or spills with its fast-drying outer fabric. This 5 ft. by 5 ft. mat also has a polyester filling, which will make sitting on the ground much more comfortable. This blanket rolls up to form a compact carrying case, which has a built-in and adjustable shoulder strap. It’ll be easy to tote this blanket anywhere.

2. Scuddles Picnic Outdoor Blanket

You’ll love lying back on this beautiful tartan, striped blanket. It doesn’t just look pretty though, it’s practical. It’s made with PEVA-backing, which makes this picnic blanket waterproof. The top layer is made out of soft acrylic and the middle layer is foam, so you picnic for long periods of time without feeling uncomfortable. Whether you’re picnicking on the sand or on some damp grass, this blanket makes it easy to shake any outdoor elements off.

3. Camco Classic Red & White Checkered Picnic Blanket

You can’t go wrong with a checkered picnic blanket. This large blanket, which is 51 in. by 59 in., can seat several people comfortably. It folds up into a cute little carrying case, so you can take this blanket just about anywhere. The top fabric layer is stain-resistant, which is good news for messy eaters. While the middle layer is made out of soft foam, and the bottom layer is water-resistant.