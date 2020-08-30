Durable Phone Ring Holders Are Must-Have Tech Accessories

If you’re sick of having your phone perpetually glued to one of your hands, there’s a phone accessory that you need to check out. Although it isn’t as stylish as an actual ring, phone ring holders are immensely practical, especially for clumsy people. With your finger attached to the ring, you’ll be less likely to drop your phone and crack your screen. They’re compatible with most types of phones, too. The rings on these phone holders can rotate 360 degrees, which means that the ring can move as your finger does. The holder attaches to the back of your phone or phone case with some super strong adhesive. They come in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can match your holder to your case.

We wouldn’t recommend these phone accessories if they didn’t help your selfie game. The ring makes it easier for you to take photos with your friends. They also have an added bonus: All of the best phone ring holders can act as kick-stands. You can prop them up on a table to take photos hands-free or even shoot a video for your Insta or TikTok.

1. Syncwire Cell Phone Ring Holder Stand

Once you stick this ring grip on your phone, it won’t be going anywhere. Unlike other phone ring holders, this one won’t fall off. Made out of fade-resistant zinc alloy and metal plate, this phone holder can rotate 360 degrees and be flattened to the back of your phone, so you can pop it up when you need it. It sticks to your phone with a 3M adhesive pad, whether it has a case or not.

2. Cell Phone Ring Holder Stand Transparent Finger Grip Loop

If you want a phone ring holder, but you don’t want it to eclipse your cool case, this is the one for you. The adhesive part that connects to your phone is transparent, so you can still see your phone case. The metal ring is sturdy, able to rotate 360 degrees and can fold down flat. The ring itself comes in several colors. You can choose between black, rose gold, silver or a combo. This set comes with a total of four grips.

3. 4-Pack Phone Ring Holder

You won’t be able to resist this super cute marble set of phone holders. You get four holders, which feature multiple designs, including an art deco-inspired one. The holder can rotate 360 degrees, fold flat and also work as a kickstand for your phone. There are 15 different sets available, including a mermaid-themed pack, a marble-patterned pack and a set titled “Gold Lips.”