Phone Card Holders That’ll Let You Leave Your Wallet at Home

Don’t get us wrong, we love our big purses and wallets, but lugging them around all the time can get annoying. Whether you want to rock the smallest clutch you own or want to see what it would be like to walk around bagless, there is a phone accessory that can help you out. Phone card holders are what they sound like. You stick the holder, which has adhesive on the back side, to your phone case. You can stuff up to eight credit cards, forms of identification and probably a few loyalty cards into these flexible holders. Usually made out of a durable rubber-like material or elastic fabric, these cases will keep your cards secure, while allowing you easy access. You won’t have to pry your driver’s license out of your wallet with this smartly designed accessory.

We found the best phone card holders for you. These holders can be cute, too. There are several brightly colored holders and others that come in fun patterns, so you can still show off your style. You also usually get multiple holders in a set, which means you can swap one out when it starts to lose its stickiness.

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘Style To The People’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for millennial and Gen Z women who want to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and lifestyle coverage is equal parts informative and inspiring, and at once aspirational yet attainable. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Agentwhiteusa Cell Phone Stick on Wallet Keep your cards in reach with this stick-on wallet. It can fit up to five cards easily, so you can put your ID and several credit cards inside that flexible pouch. These card holders stick to the back of your phone or phone case. You get a total of three card holders, so you can swap them out when one starts to lose its stick. There are five different sets, so you can find one that includes colors you like, including pink, purple, red, white and black. Agentwhiteusa Cell Phone Stick on Wallet $6.99 buy it

2. CardNinja Ultra-slim Self Adhesive Credit Card Wallet You can put plenty of cards in this durable and flexible card holder. The holder uses 3M adhesive to stay securely stuck to the back of your phone or phone case. It’s compatible with the vast majority of smartphones, too. The pocket itself is made out of an elastic fabric, so it can expand to hold a total of eight cards, so you’ll never have to leave a card behind at home. The case comes in a variety of bright colors and fun patterns. CardNinja Ultra-slim Self Adhesive… $12.99 buy it