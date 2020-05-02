Cute Phone Card Cases That’ll Allow You to Go Wallet-less

When you can’t cram your wallet into your very tiny clutch or don’t want to carry a wallet around with you, a phone card case can help you accomplish that goal. If you know that you’re going to be glued to your phone anyway, you might as well opt for a phone case that can also hold a few cards. That way you can bring out that itty bitty clutch everywhere.

There are several different types of phone card cases. There are cases where you can store cards in the back of your phone with a pop-open door attachment. You have to gently pry the back of your case open to get at your cards, so there’s little risk of them falling out.

Or, if you’d rather have them where you can see them, there are two options for you. You could opt to buy a cute case that has a pouch for cards, so your cards are secured against the back of your phone, but you can pull them out easily when it’s time to pay the bill or show your ID at the door. If you’re very attached to your current phone case and can’t bear to part with it, don’t worry, you don’t need to throw out your case to have a holder. There are adhesive card holders that you can simply stick on the back of your phone case. We picked the best phone card cases that will help you determine which type of case is right for you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. SAMONPOW Case

If you want your credit card and ID out of sight, this phone case is a good pick for you. This specific version linked above is compatible with the iPhones XR, but they do have case options for previous versions of the iPhone, like the iPhone 11. There are two layers to this case, a hard cover and a shockproof soft rubber bumper. You’re able to slide two cards into the card slot at a time. This metallic case, which comes in 15 different color options, is also scratch-proof.

2. SHANSHUI Phone Card Holder

Good news for phone owners everywhere: The SHANSHUI phone card holder is compatible with almost all smartphones, including iPhone and Samsung Galaxy. When you order this card holder, you’ll get a pack of three cases. Each case has high-quality adhesive on the other side to stick to your phone or literally anywhere you want, like your computer case or car dashboard. The SHANSHUI card holder comes in 13 different colored variety packs.

3. i-Blason Cosmo Wallet

This fashionable marble phone case will turn your phone into a stylish accessory, while protecting your phone and holding your credit cards and ID. You simply slip a few cards into the pouch in the back, which will be tightly pressed against your phone. For the clumsy among us, the raised bezels will protect your phone from any face-forward falls. There are versions of the i-Blason case for other iterations of the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy. There are three different color combos, blue, marble and purple.