Amazon Pets Just Made Shopping For My Furry Fave 1000x Easier

As pet parents, it’s always fun to treat our furry friends to to fun toys, treats and even clothing. (Who doesn’t love seeing a dog in an adorable tiny outfit?) Thankfully, for those of us who prefer to shop online—and all in one place—there’s always good old Amazon. If you’ve never perused all that the online retailer has to offer in terms of pet supplies, though, allow me to be your guide. The site is home to just about everything you might ever need for your four-legged friends (and other animals, of course), which is why I took the time to gather some of the best pet supplies on Amazon that you can score right now—usually with free shipping, too!

Seriously, if you’re looking for the one-stop-shop for everything pet-related, today is your lucky day. The Amazon pet supplies section is full of pet beds (for dogs, cats and even smaller furry pets), toys, treats, apparel and more that are so easily accessible—and Instagram-worthy AF. From beds that look like chic miniature couches to a cat scratcher that will fit in with any boho aesthetic, there are so many cute pet products you’re going to want to put in your home ASAP.

Getting adorable photos for your pet’s Instagram page and actually keeping your furry friend happy is totally possible when you find toys and accessories that work for everyone. Plus, so many items from Amazon’s pet supplies section are actually affordable (which is definitely helpful considering pets occasionally like to destroy furniture). Once again, Amazon proves to be the go-to place to find just about everything.

So whether you’re looking to treat your pup to something fun (or practical!), get your kitty a new little treat or find the perfect way to make your hamster Instagram famous, you can find all the supplies you need on Amazon right this very moment. Shop some of the best sellers (and a few of my personal favorites) from the online retailer’s collection of pet supplies below. Your pet will thank you.

1. Skinny Peltz No Stuffing Squeaky Plush Dog Toy

If your pup is known to destroy a toy or two (or several), these dog toys with no stuffing might just be the answer. Now you won’t find the stuffings of all your dog’s favorite playthings strewn around the house—and that is a beautiful scenario.

2. Cactus Cat Scratcher

Is this the scratching post of my dreams? Maybe. The cactus cat scratcher is truly perfect for those who want to save their furniture from cat claws, but don’t want to ruin their carefully curated home aesthetic.

3. Yellow Ducks Dog Pajamas

Whether they’re fresh and clean from a bath or just need something to keep them nice and cozy, your pup is sure to love these rubber ducky dog pajamas. Or at least they’ll tolerate them long enough for a photo.

4. Gumby Dog Toy

For an under-$5 pick, we definitely love this Gumby dog toy. Even those who are too young to have seen the films from the ’90s—or play with the original toy—are sure to find this little guy adorable.

5. Interactive Cat Roller Toy

One of Amazon’s best sellers, this interactive cat roller toy will give your favorite feline hours (or at least a few seconds) of fun as they bat around the balls.

6. Dog Life Jacket

There’s no need to leave your four-legged best friend on the shore when you can strap them in this dog life jacket and take your pup out onto the water with you.

7. Small Pets Teddy Bear Bed

If you have a small pet—like a hamster, guinea pig or chinchilla—please consider shopping this teddy bear pet bed, and then posting photos on social media. The world needs this level of cuteness right now.

8. Freeze-Dried Raw Wild Weenies Dog Treats

While it’s fun to treat our pets with fun toys and silly costumes, it’s also good to have some tasty dog treats on hand—especially if your pet is not a fan of wearing pajamas, but you just had to get that photo.

9. Quicksilver Sofa Dog Bed

Excuse me while I frantically log into my Amazon Prime account to get this sofa dog bed. It might just be one of the cutest dog beds I’ve ever seen—and it totally works for cats, too!

10. SpongeBob SquarePants Aquarium Ornament

Of course, we get that not all pets are furry. If you have a scaly fish friend, please do us all a favor and snag this SpongeBob SquarePants aquarium decoration—and then start an Instagram page for your fishies.