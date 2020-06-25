Luxurious Personalized Robes That Are Perfect for Lazy Days

Get rid of your ratty old bathrobe and opt for something a little bit more glamorous. Watching an all-day marathon of your latest TV obsession can be done in a bougie way. Personalized robes, which can feature your name, nickname or even your monogram initials, will make you feel like you’re laying around in the trailer of a popular Hollywood starlet. Except in this case, that’s you. You might not have your every whim fulfilled with the snap of your fingers, but you can pretend that Seamless delivery is close enough.

Or if you’re a bride or MOH on the hunt for some wedding-worthy robes for the get-ready photos, these personalized robes are also fun gifts for members of the wedding party.

We tracked down the best personalized robes for you. There’s a waffle-printed cotton blend option, a super soft satin pick and a fluffy fleece robe. These three picks allow you to select the color of your robe, your font and your font color and customize your text. You can truly make this robe your own. On two of these glorified blankets, you can get your name printed. The last option allows you to put your monogram right on the front, so you can fulfill all of your country club or spa dreams.

1. Girl ExtraOrdinaire Women's Personalized Glitter Print Satin Robe

Get your name or initials stamped in sparkle with this personalized robe. The silky robe has a belt and inside ties, so you can secure your robe and have zero wardrobe malfunctions. From a classic black to a pretty periwinkle, you’ll have 30 fun shades to browse. To customize your robe, you choose from nine fonts, pick a text color and then type in up to two lines of text. This bathrobe should be hand-washed.

2. Monogrammed Me Personalized Plush Microfleece Robe

Pretend that you’re having a spa day in your cozy, custom robe. The robe is made out of 100 polyester fleece and has two patch pockets for holding your phone, a fabric belt and belt loops. These fuzzy bathrooms come in marshmallow cream, smoke gray and pink raspberry. After you select your robe color, you pick from four different fonts, 17 different font colors and type your name.

3. Personalized Waffle Kimono Robe

If you want the ultimate glamorous bathrobe, get your initials monogrammed on it. This kimono hits right above the knee, making it a comfy cotton blend robe that you can wear year-round. With a sash and belt loop, you’ll be able to get full coverage in this robe without any accidents. You can get this robe in aqua blue, black, white, navy blue, pink and purple. Then, you’ll select from diamond or vine monogram fonts and 20 font colors.